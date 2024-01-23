Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 23 Jan

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 23 Jan
By Daily Maverick
23 Jan 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Boeing needs to get real: the 737 Max should probably be scrapped
Maverick Life

Boeing needs to get real: the 737 Max should probably be scrapped
Thabi Leoka resigns from Amplats, MTN SA boards after PhD saga
Maverick News

Thabi Leoka resigns from Amplats, MTN SA boards after PhD saga
‘I have never seen gratitude like this’ — readers’ donations bring cheer to hungry Eastern Cape families
Maverick News

‘I have never seen gratitude like this’ — readers’ donations bring cheer to hungry Eastern Cape families
‘Malpractice’ probe under way into multimillion-rand grant to Gauteng beauty academy
Maverick News

‘Malpractice’ probe under way into multimillion-rand grant to Gauteng beauty academy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options