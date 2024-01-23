Business Maverick

Business Maverick

India overtakes Hong Kong as world’s fourth-largest stock market

India overtakes Hong Kong as world’s fourth-largest stock market
A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai, China, on Monday, 7 February 2022. India is now the world's fourth biggest stock market. (Photor: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
23 Jan 2024
0

India’s stock market has overtaken Hong Kong’s for the first time in another feat for the South Asian nation whose growth prospects and policy reforms have made it an investor darling.

The combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached $4.33-trillion as of Monday’s close, versus $4.29-trillion for Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That makes India the fourth-biggest equity market globally. Its stock market capitalisation crossed $4-trillion for the first time on 5 Deember, with about half of that coming in the past four years. 

Equities in India have been booming, thanks to a rapidly growing retail investor base and strong corporate earnings. The world’s most populous country has positioned itself as an alternative to China, attracting fresh capital from global investors and companies alike, thanks to its stable political setup and a consumption-driven economy that remains among the fastest-growing of major nations.

“India has all the right ingredients in place to set the growth momentum further,” said Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer at Axis Mutual Fund in Mumbai.

The relentless rally in Indian stocks has coincided with a historic slump in Hong Kong, where some of China’s most influential and innovative firms are listed. Beijing’s stringent anti-Covid-19 curbs, regulatory crackdowns on corporations, a property-sector crisis and geopolitical tensions with the West have all combined to erode China’s appeal as the world’s growth engine.

They have also triggered an equities rout that’s now reaching epic proportions, with the total market value of Chinese and Hong Kong stocks having tumbled by more than $6-trillion since their peaks in 2021. New listings have dried up in Hong Kong, with the Asian financial hub losing its status as one of the world’s busiest venues for initial public offerings.

However, some strategists expect a turnaround. UBS Group AG sees Chinese stocks outperforming Indian peers in 2024 as battered valuations in the former suggest significant upside potential once sentiment turns, while the latter is at “fairly extreme levels,” according to a report in November. Bernstein expects the Chinese market to recover, and recommends taking profits on Indian stocks, which it sees as expensive, according to a note earlier this month.

That said, momentum seems to be on India’s side for now.

Pessimism toward China and Hong Kong has further deepened in the new year amid a lack of major economic stimulus measures. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a gauge of Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong, is already down about 13% after capping a record four-year losing streak in 2023. The measure is hurtling toward its lowest level in almost two decades, while India’s stock benchmarks are trading near record-high levels.

Foreigners who until recently were enamoured with the China narrative are sending their funds over to its South Asian rival. Global pension and sovereign wealth managers are also seen favouring India, according to a recent study by London-based think-tank Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

Overseas funds poured more than $21-billion into Indian shares in 2023, helping the country’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index cap an eighth consecutive year of gains.

“There is a clear consensus that India is the best long-term investment opportunity,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Guillaume Jaisson and Peter Oppenheimer wrote in a note on 16 January with results of a survey from the firm’s Global Strategy Conference.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Thabi Leoka resigns from Amplats, MTN SA boards after PhD saga
Maverick News

Thabi Leoka resigns from Amplats, MTN SA boards after PhD saga
‘I have never seen gratitude like this’ — readers’ donations bring cheer to hungry Eastern Cape families
Maverick News

‘I have never seen gratitude like this’ — readers’ donations bring cheer to hungry Eastern Cape families
Boeing needs to get real: the 737 Max should probably be scrapped
Maverick Life

Boeing needs to get real: the 737 Max should probably be scrapped
Fight against ‘useless’ eThekwini mayor rumbles on in quest for honest and accountable politicians
Maverick News

Fight against ‘useless’ eThekwini mayor rumbles on in quest for honest and accountable politicians

TOP READS IN SECTION

Former Sasol employees challenge petrochemical giant on environmental compliance at AGM
Maverick News

Former Sasol employees challenge petrochemical giant on environmental compliance at AGM
Exposed as a fraud — how companies can avoid bogus employee hires
Maverick News

Exposed as a fraud — how companies can avoid bogus employee hires
Lessons from Singapore — if we know how to develop faster, why don’t we do it?
Maverick News

Lessons from Singapore — if we know how to develop faster, why don’t we do it?
SA's coal firms expect ‘limited impact’ on export after Transnet train collision and derailment
Maverick News

SA's coal firms expect ‘limited impact’ on export after Transnet train collision and derailment
Thabi Leoka resigns from Amplats, MTN SA boards after PhD saga
Maverick News

Thabi Leoka resigns from Amplats, MTN SA boards after PhD saga

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options