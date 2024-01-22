Newsdeck

Storm Isha

Storm Isha hits travels and power services across UK

Storm Isha hits travels and power services across UK
Waves roll into New Brighton following Storm Isha, Britain, 22 January 2024. Amber and yellow wind warnings remain in place throughout Britain after Storm Isha brought heavy rain and high winds to the country. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
By Reuters
22 Jan 2024
0

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain's rail network was disrupted, flights were cancelled and thousands of homes were left without power on Monday after the country was battered by Storm Isha overnight.

Scotland was worst hit as gusts of over 90 miles per hour (144 km/h) led to the cancellation of all train services. Dozens of flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports were also cancelled.

Trains in some parts of southern England were affected including services between London to Gatwick Airport.

UK Power Networks said it had restored power to most properties which had lost electricity in eastern and south eastern England, but about 45,000 homes in Northern Ireland remained without power.

Across the North Sea, Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Sunday cancelled dozens of flights scheduled for Monday as a preventive measure because of the strong winds expected in the Netherlands.

Airlines also cancelled 102 flights into and out of Dublin on Sunday.

Scotland’s train services will be impacted until Network Rail Scotland has inspected tracks for damage following the storm, ScotRail said on social media platform X.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Sachin RavikumarEditing by William Schomberg)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

NSFAS blames universities for failure to pay students as promised
Maverick News

NSFAS blames universities for failure to pay students as promised
KZN provincial battlefield will present a major challenge to ANC’s continued grip on power
Maverick News

KZN provincial battlefield will present a major challenge to ANC’s continued grip on power
Dricus du Plessis’ title win was a show of calm ingenuity during his biggest moment
Sport

Dricus du Plessis’ title win was a show of calm ingenuity during his biggest moment
‘Producing human beings’ — EC principal inching towards a 100% pass rate, but it's not his main goal
DM168

‘Producing human beings’ — EC principal inching towards a 100% pass rate, but it's not his main goal
Former Sasol employees challenge petrochemical giant on environmental compliance at AGM
Maverick News

Former Sasol employees challenge petrochemical giant on environmental compliance at AGM

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 13 - 19 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 – 19 January 2024
Trump Retires ‘DeSanctimonious’ Insult After DeSantis Backs Him
Newsdeck

Trump Retires ‘DeSanctimonious’ Insult After DeSantis Backs Him
South Africa secure emphatic win over neighbours Namibia at Cup of Nations
Newsdeck

South Africa secure emphatic win over neighbours Namibia at Cup of Nations
US Minuteman III missile replacement breaks $96 billion budget, triggers Pentagon review
Newsdeck

US Minuteman III missile replacement breaks $96 billion budget, triggers Pentagon review
Mexico, Chile refer Israel-Hamas conflict to ICC over potential crimes
Newsdeck

Mexico, Chile refer Israel-Hamas conflict to ICC over potential crimes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options