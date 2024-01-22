S&P 500 Rises as US Stocks Build on Record High: Markets Wrap

The S&P 500 set new closing and intraday highs for the first time in two years Friday, capping a stunning rebound from 2022’s violent selloff. Since hitting a low in October of that year, the gauge has added more than $10 trillion in market value.

“The story is changing for bulls,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth US. “Investor optimism had been driven by the belief there would be aggressive rate cuts by the Fed. Now investor belief has pivoted to view the economy as bullet-proof. No matter how high interest rates go, the economy will continue to glide right through.”

The S&P 500 extended its advance above 4,800. Treasury 10-year yields declined four basis points to 4.08%. The dollar wavered.

To Charles Diebel at Mediolanum International Funds, the equity rally is being driven by the soft-landing scenario that’s being priced.

“If the economy does well, then why would you sell equities?” he noted.”And the counterfactual for equity markets is that if things do weaken, they will get rate cuts.”

Last week’s record close for US stocks has pulled valuations back to the highs seen last July. But a closer look shows that the market isn’t as expensive as it appears, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Scott Chronert.

Gains in Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nvidia Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. have powered the resurgence on Wall Street, largely based on optimism around artificial intelligence and cost-cutting efforts at these companies. The equally weighted version of the S&P 500 strips out some of their outsized influence and results in a ratio of around 16 times forward earnings, a discount of 17% to the benchmark’s standard valuation.

“With AI set to remain the key theme driving global tech stocks again this year and the rest of the decade, we maintain our preference for the semiconductor and software sectors and see opportunities in those involved in memory and AI edge-computing,” said Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Overall, we like the US tech sector, which aligns with our quality tilt and offers exposure to compelling disruptive trends.”

Options traders are betting on more gains in the S&P 500 after it hit a record high on Friday.

A slew of bullish wagers shifted the yardstick of what’s seen as the upper bound of the US benchmark’s trading range. The so-called call wall has moved to 5,000 points from 4,800 — signaling that traders see the market clearing the next hurdle toward further gains, according to SpotGamma data. That points to a further 3.3% of upside, based on Friday’s close.

“We may just get the upside follow-through that we too to signal that last week’s breakout to new all-time highs in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 has been confirmed,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “We do need to point out that both indices are reaching overbought levels, so they could take a breather at any time. However, as long as any ‘breathers’ do not become severe reversals, the bulls have a lot going for them right now.”

The Ned Davis Research Leading Indicator Model — based on 10 indicators that typically lead the S&P 500 — has already been flashing bullish for most of the past year. The majority of the components are price-based and include one on sentiment with two others on macroeconomics.

Although the model is just off its highs, with four of the seven bullish indicators starting to weaken including financials, volume demand and weekly new highs on the New York Stock Exchange, the key gauge still points to equity strength.

Even as the S&P 500 closed Friday at an all-time high, money managers and analysts are contending with data that signals US economic resilience and Fed officials who’ve pushed back against reducing interest rates too soon.

The latest warning for investors unleashing dovish monetary wagers across the board: Two thirds of Bloomberg Markets Live Pulse respondents said that betting on early monetary easing is the “most foolish” among popular trades heading into 2024.

“The push and pull between interest rates and the markets have been discussed ad nauseam, but looking back over the past two years, it has been the Fed’s actions that have led the markets, said Paul Nolte at Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management. “Will the economy catch a chill if the Fed keeps rate cuts on ice? It will depend largely on the earnings season that gets into full swing this week.”

Yung-Yu Ma at BMO Wealth Management is betting the stock market outlook will brighten by the second half of the year as the Fed’s rate cuts are likely to begin and companies and consumers look ahead to a better spending environment.

“We believe the Fed will cut rates just three or four times in 2024,” he noted. “Ultimately, the short-term interest rate trajectory continuing to point downward is more important than how many cuts take place in 2024 versus what gets pushed out into 2025. If the end of 2024 sees both growth acceleration and continued low inflation, that will set up an especially favorable backdrop for stocks.”

Meantime, two major Wall Street firms are recommending investors start buying five-year US notes after they saw their worst rout since May last week.

Morgan Stanley sees scope for a rebound in Treasuries on expectations data in the coming weeks may surprise to the downside. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is suggesting investors buy five-year notes as yields have already climbed to levels last seen in December, though it warned that markets are still too aggressive in pricing for an early start to central bank interest-rate cuts.

Corporate Highlights:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. plunged after the US agricultural trading giant suspended its chief financial officer and cut its earnings outlook pending an investigation into its accounting practices.

Sunoco LP, a US gas station owner, agreed to acquire pipeline and fuel storage company NuStar Energy LP for about $7.3 billion in a move to buy up more of a key part of its supply chain.

Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check firm seeking to take Donald Trump’s media company public, surged after Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 US presidential race and endorsed Trump.

US authorities are investigating B. Riley Financial Inc.’s deals with a key client who was linked to a securities fraud, and the use of his assets to help the investment bank obtain a loan from Nomura Holdings Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Macy’s Inc. said Sunday that it wasn’t interested in a bid from Arkhouse Management Co. and Brigade Capital Management to take over the retailer, claiming the offer lacked “compelling value.”

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Trodelvy failed to significantly improve survival in a trial of patients with advanced lung cancer, a blow to the targeted treatment that’s in one of the most promising classes in oncology.

Scrutiny of Boeing Co.’s manufacturing quality expanded after federal regulators told airlines to check the door plugs on a second 737 model, where operators have also found issues with fasteners.

Truist Financial Corp. and Fifth Third Bancorp are tapping the US investment-grade market on Monday, joining other Wall Street banks in selling bonds after reporting fourth-quarter earnings.

Amer Sports Inc., the maker of Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon ski boots, is seeking to raise as much as $1.8 billion in what would be one of the year’s first major initial public offerings.

Key events this week:

Japan BOJ rate decision, Tuesday.

Eurozone consumer confidence, Tuesday.

New Hampshire holds first-in-the-nation presidential primary, Tuesday.

European Central Bank issues bank lending survey, Tuesday.

Canada rate decision, Wednesday.

Eurozone S&P Global Services & Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday.

US S&P Global Services & Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday.

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday.

Germany IFO business climate, Thursday.

US GDP, initial jobless claims, durable goods, wholesale inventories, new home sales, Thursday.

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday.

US personal income & spending, Friday.

Bank of Japan issues minutes of policy meeting, Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:50 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8%

The MSCI World index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0888

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2724

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.79 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.7% to $40,625.58

Ether fell 4.1% to $2,371.62

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.08%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.28%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.87%

Commodities