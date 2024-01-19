Business Maverick

Business Maverick

YouTube and Spotify won’t launch Apple Vision Pro apps, joining Netflix

YouTube and Spotify won’t launch Apple Vision Pro apps, joining Netflix
Apple’s new Vision Pro. (Photo: Supplied)
By Bloomberg
19 Jan 2024
0

YouTube and Spotify, the world’s most popular video and music services, are joining Netflix in steering clear of Apple Inc.’s upcoming mixed-reality headset.

YouTube said in a statement on Thursday that it isn’t planning to launch a new app for the Apple Vision Pro, nor will it allow its longstanding iPad application to work on the device — at least, for now. YouTube, like Netflix, is recommending that customers use a web browser if they want to see its content: “YouTube users will be able to use YouTube in Safari on the Vision Pro at launch.”

Apple has touted its $3,499 (R66,200) Vision Pro headset as an entertainment device.

Spotify also isn’t currently planning a new app for visionOS — the Vision Pro’s operating system — and doesn’t expect to enable its iPad app to run on the device when it launches, according to a person familiar with matter. But the music service will still likely work from a web browser. 

The Vision Pro will include access to Apple’s apps for music and podcasts, which compete with Spotify’s offerings. But getting snubbed by Netflix, Spotify and YouTube means that the most popular streaming apps won’t be available when the headset launches on 2 February. Apple has largely marketed the device as a platform for video, games and other entertainment.

YouTube is a particularly large omission for the product. When Apple’s original iPad launched in 2010, YouTube was one of a handful of apps preinstalled on the tablet. The company didn’t rule out eventually supporting the Vision Pro but said it had “no further plans to share at this time”.

YouTube and Spotify continue to offer popular apps for the iPhone and iPad. And that, theoretically, gave them an easy path toward supporting the Vision Pro. Developers with iPad software in the regular App Store will see those apps appear in the Vision Pro store by default. That means developers have to opt out if they don’t want to participate.

Several other entertainment apps are still participating, including Disney+, Max, Peacock, ESPN and Amazon Prime Video. Altogether, Apple says the device will support more than 1 million titles in the headset’s App Store. The company will begin taking preorders for the Vision Pro on Friday. 

YouTube and Spotify declined to say why they bowed out of supporting the $3,499 device. Spotify doesn’t offer an app on competing headsets, such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s Quest, though YouTube does. Spotify also has been embroiled in a fight with Apple over App Store policies, but the decision on the Vision Pro isn’t related to that, according to the person familiar, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

Searches conducted by MacStories on Thursday indicated that other key iPhone and iPad apps, including Meta’s Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, aren’t currently set to work on the Vision Pro either. But that could change by the device’s launch, or those developers could be planning new dedicated versions for visionOS. Meta didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple’s executive in charge of the Vision Pro told employees this week that he expects health care, technician training and education to eventually become key areas for the product. The company also is studying corporate applications, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The Vision Pro represents Apple’s first major new product category since it began selling smartwatches in 2015.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Liquidators go after ANC and Regiments Capital owners to recover R50m ‘disguised donation’
Maverick News

Liquidators go after ANC and Regiments Capital owners to recover R50m ‘disguised donation’
Matric class of 2023 beats the odds with record 82.9% pass rate — Angie Motshekga
Maverick News

Matric class of 2023 beats the odds with record 82.9% pass rate — Angie Motshekga
Relief for over 700,000 citizens as high court declares ID blocking by Home Affairs unconstitutional
Maverick News

Relief for over 700,000 citizens as high court declares ID blocking by Home Affairs unconstitutional
ICJ likely to grant some of SA’s requested provisional measures in Gaza — experts
Maverick News

ICJ likely to grant some of SA’s requested provisional measures in Gaza — experts
Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Maverick News

Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion

TOP READS IN SECTION

Blow for SA’s coal exports as crucial Transnet rail line faces major disruptions
Maverick News

Blow for SA’s coal exports as crucial Transnet rail line faces major disruptions
Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Maverick News

Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Loaded for Bear: DMRE’s tardy excuses for applications shambles underscore its dysfunction
Business Maverick

Loaded for Bear: DMRE’s tardy excuses for applications shambles underscore its dysfunction
After the Bell: Davos, Day 3: Don’t cry for me, Ukraine
World

After the Bell: Davos, Day 3: Don’t cry for me, Ukraine
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Thursday with Rico

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options