Newsdeck

Northern Ireland amnesty

Ireland launches legal case against UK over Northern Ireland amnesty law

Ireland launches legal case against UK over Northern Ireland amnesty law
Bereaved families from Northern Ireland protest outside Downing Street in London, Britain, 24 May 2022. Bereaved Irish families are protesting in Westminster over the proposed legacy legislation offering immunity to all killings during the Troubles. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
By Reuters
19 Jan 2024
0

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The European Court Of Human Rights said on Friday that Ireland had launched a legal challenge against Britain over a new law that gives conditional amnesties to former soldiers and militants involved in decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

The law has been condemned by victims’ families, human-rights groups and all major political parties on the island of Ireland, including British unionist and Irish nationalist. It came into force last September.

The Irish government, which submitted the case on Jan. 17, argues that certain provisions of the law are not compatible with the European Convention, the ECHR statement said.

Britain has halted prosecutions of those involved in the “Troubles” period, saying they are unlikely to succeed and an independent body should be set up instead.

Britain argues that prosecutions linked to the events of up to 55 years ago are increasingly unlikely to lead to convictions and that the legislation is needed to draw a line under the conflict.

When announcing its decision to take the British government to court over the law last month, Dublin had said it had no other recourse but to take legal action as London had shut off any possibility of a political resolution.

Britain called the Irish government’s challenge “unnecessary.”

Around 3,600 people died in three decades of confrontation between Irish nationalist militants seeking a united Ireland, pro-British “loyalist” paramilitaries and the British military. The conflict largely ended with a 1998 peace deal.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M; editing by Michael Holden)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Liquidators go after ANC and Regiments Capital owners to recover R50m ‘disguised donation’
Maverick News

Liquidators go after ANC and Regiments Capital owners to recover R50m ‘disguised donation’
Matric class of 2023 beats the odds with record 82.9% pass rate — Angie Motshekga
Maverick News

Matric class of 2023 beats the odds with record 82.9% pass rate — Angie Motshekga
Big hospital, big boss – Bara ICU’s Professor Rudo Mathivha retires
Maverick News

Big hospital, big boss – Bara ICU’s Professor Rudo Mathivha retires
Ghaleb Cachalia quits DA over Gaza, spits fire at wider party issues
Maverick News

Ghaleb Cachalia quits DA over Gaza, spits fire at wider party issues
Relief for over 700,000 citizens as high court declares ID blocking by Home Affairs unconstitutional
Maverick News

Relief for over 700,000 citizens as high court declares ID blocking by Home Affairs unconstitutional

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump Judge Threatens to Kick Him Out of Defamation Trial
Newsdeck

Trump Judge Threatens to Kick Him Out of Defamation Trial
ICC unveils 34,000-capacity modular stadium in New York
Newsdeck

ICC unveils 34,000-capacity modular stadium in New York
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 January 2024
Bruised Sunak Survives Key Vote on His UK Immigration Policy
Newsdeck

Bruised Sunak Survives Key Vote on His UK Immigration Policy
Battle of Khan Younis threatens biggest hospital still functioning in Gaza
Newsdeck

Battle of Khan Younis threatens biggest hospital still functioning in Gaza

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options