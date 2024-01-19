Christians swim in ice-cold water for Orthodox Epiphany holiday, and more from around the world

A Russian Orthodox believer takes a dip in the ice-cold water of a pond during celebrations of the Orthodox Epiphany holiday, in Opalikha, outside Moscow, Russia, 18 January 2024. People believe that dipping into blessed waters during the holiday of Epiphany strengthens their spirit and body. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Serbs Orthodox believers swim in the cold water of the river Drina during the celebrations of the Epiphany Orthodox holiday, in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 19 January 2024. People believe that swimming into blessed waters during the holiday of Epiphany strengthens their spirit and body. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
Orthodox parish priest Michal Wasilczyk releases a white dove during the Feast of the Jordan celebrations on the banks of the Bug River in Slawatycze, eastern Poland, 19 January 2024. According to the Julian calendar, Orthodox and other Eastern Churches believers, including the Greek Catholics, celebrate the baptism of the Jesus in Jordan River on 19 January. Otherwise known as the Feast of the Jordan, this is one of the twelve most important celebrations in the liturgical year. EPA-EFE/Wojtek Jargilo
A protester fires fireworks at the Bank Med building during a protest organized by Depositors’ Outcry, a group campaigning for the rights of depositors, in Beirut, Lebanon, 19 January 2024. Bank customers gathered outside Lebanon’s Central Bank to protest against the unjust circulars to depositors and to demand the imposition of a specific time schedule to return all funds to depositors under the title ‘Enough injustice to depositors’. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Activists shout slogans during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people outside the Consulate of South Africa, in Beirut, Lebanon, 19 January 2024. Hundreds of activists gathered outside the South African consulate in Beirut in a show of support to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague last week. South Africa alleged that Israel was committing ‘acts of genocide’ against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a charge Israel has denied. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
An activist holds up a placard during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people outside the Consulate of South Africa, in Beirut, Lebanon, 19 January 2024. Hundreds of activists gathered outside the South African consulate in Beirut in a show of support to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague last week. South Africa alleged that Israel was committing ‘acts of genocide’ against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a charge Israel has denied. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
A mural by artists MurWalls of champion boxer Natasha Jonas adorns the side of a house in Elwy Street on January 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. The first woman to represent GB Boxing in 2009 and an Olympian at London 2012, Jonas achieved a successful career as a two-weight world champion. In 2023, she made history once more as the first Black female boxing manager. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
An Israeli activist performs as a hostage inside a cage during a women’s march calling for the immediate release of all the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 19 January 2024. According to the Israeli military, 133 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
The grandfather of Muhammed Abu Awad (C) reacts during his funeral at Nur Shams refugee camp, in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 19 January 2024. Muhammed Abu Awad was killed during the Isareli army operation in Tulkarem which has now entered its third day. Eight Palestinians were killed since Israeli forces stormed the city of Tulkarm and its camp on 17 January, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
An unexploded missile is seen stuck between two houses of Al Nusairat refugee camp during Israeli operations in the southern Gaza Strip, 17 January 2024. .More than 24,400 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Since 07 October, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in ‘desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Damage following an Israeli army raid, in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 19 January 2024. The Isareli army operation in Tulkarem has now entered its third day. Eight Palestinians have been killed since Israeli forces stormed the city of Tulkarm and its camp on 17 January, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Emergencies Ministry Press-Service shows Russian firefighters extinguishing a fire following a reported drone attack on the territory of the Klintsevskaya oil depot, near Bryansk, Bryansk region, Russia, 19 January 2024. Oil storage tanks caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot in Klintsy, Russia’s Bryansk region, regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz wrote on telegram, adding that there were no casualties in the incident. Some 32 residents of the private sector were temporarily evacuated and more than 140 people were deployed to fight the fire. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY HANDOUT
People take pictures of the partially frozen Trafalgar Square fountains in London, Britain, 18 January 2024. The UK had its coldest night of this winter so far with the temperatures in London went down as low as -6 degrees Celsius and the freezing conditions are expected to last for the rest of the week. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
An artificial lake of a hydroelectric power plant on the river Drina is covered with thousands of cubic meters of garbage, which were brought by water from the neighboring countries of Serbia and Montenegro and threaten to clog the ‘Visegrad’ hydro-power plant in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 19 January 2024. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
A person holds banknotes of Lebanese Lira during a protest organized by Depositors’ Outcry, a group campaigning for the rights of depositors, in Beirut, Lebanon, 19 January 2024. Bank customers gathered outside Lebanon’s Central Bank to protest against the unjust circulars to depositors and to demand the imposition of a specific time schedule to return all funds to depositors under the title ‘Enough injustice to depositors’. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Iranian and French chess player Mitra Hejazipour poses for a photograph at the French Chess Federation (FFE) in Asnieres-sur-Seine, north of Paris, France, 18 January 2024 (issued 19 January 2024). Female grandmaster Mitra Hejazipour, a former member of the Iranian team, was expelled after removing head covering at a 2019 tournament. She has since rebuilt her life in France and become a chess champion, and was granted French citizenship in 2023. She has become a symbol of opposition to the Tehran regime after refusing to wear the mandatory Islamic veil ‘hijab’ while competing with Iran. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
German Minister for Food and Agriculture, Cem Ozdemir (4-L), smells a piece of cheese at the booth of Switzerland during the opening of the International Green Week fair in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2024. The International Green Week fair runs from 19 to 28 January 2024. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
A general view of the atmosphere at the VIP launch of The Balloon Museum featuring new exhibition ‘EmotionAir: Art You Can Feel’ at Old Billingsgate on January 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images). DM
