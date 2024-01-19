Maverick Life

IN PICTURES

Christians swim in ice-cold water for Orthodox Epiphany holiday, and more from around the world

Christians swim in ice-cold water for Orthodox Epiphany holiday, and more from around the world
Russian Orthodox believers take a dip in the ice cold water of a pond during the celebrations of the Orthodox Epiphany holiday, in Moscow, Russia, 18 January 2024. People believe that dipping into blessed waters during the holiday of Epiphany strengthens their spirit and body. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
By Maverick Life Editors
19 Jan 2024
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

A Russian Orthodox believer takes a dip in the ice-cold water of a pond during celebrations of the Orthodox Epiphany holiday, in Opalikha, outside Moscow, Russia, 18 January 2024. People believe that dipping into blessed waters during the holiday of Epiphany strengthens their spirit and body. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Serbs Orthodox believers swim in the cold water of the river Drina during the celebrations of the Epiphany Orthodox holiday, in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 19 January 2024. People believe that swimming into blessed waters during the holiday of Epiphany strengthens their spirit and body. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

Orthodox parish priest Michal Wasilczyk releases a white dove during the Feast of the Jordan celebrations on the banks of the Bug River in Slawatycze, eastern Poland, 19 January 2024. According to the Julian calendar, Orthodox and other Eastern Churches believers, including the Greek Catholics, celebrate the baptism of the Jesus in Jordan River on 19 January. Otherwise known as the Feast of the Jordan, this is one of the twelve most important celebrations in the liturgical year. EPA-EFE/Wojtek Jargilo

A protester fires fireworks at the Bank Med building during a protest organized by Depositors’ Outcry, a group campaigning for the rights of depositors, in Beirut, Lebanon, 19 January 2024. Bank customers gathered outside Lebanon’s Central Bank to protest against the unjust circulars to depositors and to demand the imposition of a specific time schedule to return all funds to depositors under the title ‘Enough injustice to depositors’. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Activists shout slogans during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people outside the Consulate of South Africa, in Beirut, Lebanon, 19 January 2024. Hundreds of activists gathered outside the South African consulate in Beirut in a show of support to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague last week. South Africa alleged that Israel was committing ‘acts of genocide’ against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a charge Israel has denied. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

An activist holds up a placard during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people outside the Consulate of South Africa, in Beirut, Lebanon, 19 January 2024. Hundreds of activists gathered outside the South African consulate in Beirut in a show of support to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague last week. South Africa alleged that Israel was committing ‘acts of genocide’ against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a charge Israel has denied. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

A mural by artists MurWalls of champion boxer Natasha Jonas adorns the side of a house in Elwy Street on January 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. The first woman to represent GB Boxing in 2009 and an Olympian at London 2012, Jonas achieved a successful career as a two-weight world champion. In 2023, she made history once more as the first Black female boxing manager. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

An Israeli activist performs as a hostage inside a cage during a women’s march calling for the immediate release of all the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 19 January 2024. According to the Israeli military, 133 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The grandfather of Muhammed Abu Awad (C) reacts during his funeral at Nur Shams refugee camp, in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 19 January 2024. Muhammed Abu Awad was killed during the Isareli army operation in Tulkarem which has now entered its third day. Eight Palestinians were killed since Israeli forces stormed the city of Tulkarm and its camp on 17 January, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

An unexploded missile is seen stuck between two houses of Al Nusairat refugee camp during Israeli operations in the southern Gaza Strip, 17 January 2024. .More than 24,400 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Since 07 October, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in ‘desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Damage following an Israeli army raid, in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 19 January 2024. The Isareli army operation in Tulkarem has now entered its third day. Eight Palestinians have been killed since Israeli forces stormed the city of Tulkarm and its camp on 17 January, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A still image taken from a handout video provided  by the Russian Emergencies Ministry Press-Service shows Russian firefighters extinguishing a fire following a reported drone attack on the territory of the Klintsevskaya oil depot, near Bryansk, Bryansk region, Russia, 19 January 2024. Oil storage tanks caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot in Klintsy, Russia’s Bryansk region, regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz wrote on telegram, adding that there were no casualties in the incident. Some 32 residents of the private sector were temporarily evacuated and more than 140 people were deployed to fight the fire. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY HANDOUT

People take pictures of the partially frozen Trafalgar Square fountains in London, Britain, 18 January 2024. The UK had its coldest night of this winter so far with the temperatures in London went down as low as -6 degrees Celsius and the freezing conditions are expected to last for the rest of the week. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

An artificial lake of a hydroelectric power plant on the river Drina is covered with thousands of cubic meters of garbage, which were brought by water from the neighboring countries of Serbia and Montenegro and threaten to clog the ‘Visegrad’ hydro-power plant in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 19 January 2024. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

A person holds banknotes of Lebanese Lira during a protest organized by Depositors’ Outcry, a group campaigning for the rights of depositors, in Beirut, Lebanon, 19 January 2024. Bank customers gathered outside Lebanon’s Central Bank to protest against the unjust circulars to depositors and to demand the imposition of a specific time schedule to return all funds to depositors under the title ‘Enough injustice to depositors’. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Iranian and French chess player Mitra Hejazipour poses for a photograph at the French Chess Federation (FFE) in Asnieres-sur-Seine, north of Paris, France, 18 January 2024 (issued 19 January 2024). Female grandmaster Mitra Hejazipour, a former member of the Iranian team, was expelled after removing head covering at a 2019 tournament. She has since rebuilt her life in France and become a chess champion, and was granted French citizenship in 2023. She has become a symbol of opposition to the Tehran regime after refusing to wear the mandatory Islamic veil ‘hijab’ while competing with Iran. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

German Minister for Food and Agriculture, Cem Ozdemir (4-L), smells a piece of cheese at the booth of Switzerland during the opening of the International Green Week fair in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2024. The International Green Week fair runs from 19 to 28 January 2024. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

A general view of the atmosphere at the VIP launch of The Balloon Museum featuring new exhibition ‘EmotionAir: Art You Can Feel’ at Old Billingsgate on January 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images). DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Liquidators go after ANC and Regiments Capital owners to recover R50m ‘disguised donation’
Maverick News

Liquidators go after ANC and Regiments Capital owners to recover R50m ‘disguised donation’
Restaurant Awards: How can anyone who downgrades their own Restaurant of the Year be trusted?
TGIFood

Restaurant Awards: How can anyone who downgrades their own Restaurant of the Year be trusted?
Big hospital, big boss – Bara ICU’s Professor Rudo Mathivha retires
Maverick News

Big hospital, big boss – Bara ICU’s Professor Rudo Mathivha retires
Beauty academy gets R64-million government subsidy as welfare services budgets are slashed 
Maverick News

Beauty academy gets R64-million government subsidy as welfare services budgets are slashed 
Matric class of 2023 beats the odds with record 82.9% pass rate — Angie Motshekga
Maverick News

Matric class of 2023 beats the odds with record 82.9% pass rate — Angie Motshekga

TOP READS IN SECTION

Steytlerville — a kind community, a kick-ass cabaret and a car bar of classic roadsters
Maverick Life

Steytlerville — a kind community, a kick-ass cabaret and a car bar of classic roadsters
Plant roots mysteriously pulsate and we don’t know why – but finding out could change the way we grow things
Maverick Life

Plant roots mysteriously pulsate and we don’t know why – but finding out could change the way we grow things
Delving into the 2023 winner of the Booker Prize, ‘Prophet Song’
Maverick Life

Delving into the 2023 winner of the Booker Prize, ‘Prophet Song’
HUAWEI MateBook D 16 with Intel i5 now available
Maverick Life

HUAWEI MateBook D 16 with Intel i5 now available
Trevor Noah wins Outstanding Talk Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards
Maverick Life

Trevor Noah wins Outstanding Talk Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options