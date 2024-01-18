Newsdeck

Middle East crisis

Suspected Jordan strikes on southern Syria kill 10 – monitors, local media

Suspected Jordan strikes on southern Syria kill 10 – monitors, local media
A general view of the Syrian side of the border near Jaber-Nassib border crossing as seen from Jordan, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE/STR
By Reuters
18 Jan 2024
0

BEIRUT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Suspected Jordanian air strikes on southern Syria killed 10 people including children early on Thursday, according to local Syrian media and monitors tracking the conflict.

There was no immediate comment from Jordanian authorities.

Jordan’s army has stepped up a campaign against drug dealers in recent weeks after clashes last month with dozens of people suspected of links to pro-Iranian militias carrying large hauls of narcotics over its border with Syria, along with weapons and explosives.

Local outlet Sham F.M. reported that Jordanian air strikes struck two homes in the town of Arman in the southern province of Suwayda, resulting in the fatalities.

Suwayda24, a Syrian newsportal that monitors developments in the province, said simultaneous air strikes overnight hit the residential quarter of Arman in the province’s southeast, near the border with Jordan.

It said the strikes killed 10 civilians – two children, five women and three men, but did not identify the strikes as Jordanian.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor that tracks Syria’s war, said at least nine people were killed in the Jordanian strikes on Suwayda, including two children.

Jordan and its Western allies have blamed the surge in smuggling on Lebanon-based, Iran-backed Hezbollah and other pro-Iranian groups who control much of southern Syria.

Iran and Hezbollah have dismissed the allegations as a Western plot against their ally Syria, which has also denied being involved in drug production and smuggling.

The war-torn Middle Eastern country has become the region’s main site for a multi-billion-dollar drug trade, with Jordan being a key transit route to oil-rich Gulf states for a Syrian-made amphetamine known as captagon, the U.S. and Western anti-narcotics officials have said.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily, Editing by William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Relief for over 700,000 citizens as high court declares ID blocking by Home Affairs unconstitutional
Maverick News

Relief for over 700,000 citizens as high court declares ID blocking by Home Affairs unconstitutional
ICJ likely to grant some of SA’s requested provisional measures in Gaza — experts
Maverick News

ICJ likely to grant some of SA’s requested provisional measures in Gaza — experts
Thirty years later, the critical question remains — what was Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma really all about? 
Op-eds

Thirty years later, the critical question remains — what was Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma really all about? 
Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
Maverick News

Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
Blow for SA’s coal exports as crucial Transnet rail line faces major disruptions
Maverick News

Blow for SA’s coal exports as crucial Transnet rail line faces major disruptions

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump Judge Threatens to Kick Him Out of Defamation Trial
Newsdeck

Trump Judge Threatens to Kick Him Out of Defamation Trial
US attacks Houthi anti-ship missiles, vessel hit in Red Sea
Newsdeck

US attacks Houthi anti-ship missiles, vessel hit in Red Sea
UK PM Sunak defeats first asylum rebellion, loses two vocal supporters
Newsdeck

UK PM Sunak defeats first asylum rebellion, loses two vocal supporters
Israel-Hamas Deal Struck for Aid to Gaza and Hostages, Mediator Qatar Says
Newsdeck

Israel-Hamas Deal Struck for Aid to Gaza and Hostages, Mediator Qatar Says
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 January 2024

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options