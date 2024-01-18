Stocks, bonds falter with March Fed cut in doubt: markets wrap

Stock market information at the Nasdaq market site in New York, US, on Monday, 18 December 2023.

Australian shares fell and contracts for benchmarks in Japan were little changed while those for Hong Kong rose slightly. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both slipped 0.6% on Wednesday, pushing volatility higher. The VIX index, Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge, climbed to levels not seen since November.

Treasuries suffered a second day of selling, concentrated on the short end of the curve. The policy-sensitive two-year yield rose 14 basis points, its biggest one-day increase since June. The 10-year rose four basis points to above 4.1% for the first time in more than a month. Australian and New Zealand yields also traded higher early on Thursday.

Jason Draho at UBS Global Wealth Management says that it’s unlikely to be a smooth path for markets.

“Investors will be debating the type of soft landing, stage of the cycle, and the macro regime, and the wide dispersion of views now could quickly evolve based on new data,” Draho said. “That could lead to quick and dramatic market pivots to price in shifting consensus views.”

The drop in bond prices reflected a shift in investor expectations for a Fed rate cut in March. Swaps pricing shows the chances of such a cut slipped below 60% on Wednesday for the first time since the middle of December. That is down from 80% on Friday.

The decline followed comments from Fed officials this week pushing back against market expectations for imminent cuts and stronger-than-expected retail sales data on Wednesday. Bumper consumer spending helped propel the economy in recent weeks, the Fed said in its Beige Book survey.

Higher US yields supported the dollar. An index of the greenback touched a one-month high. The yen was steady early on Thursday after weakening to 148 per dollar in its prior session, a six-week low.

The selling was also felt in Europe with the region-wide Euro Stoxx 50 slipping 1% on Wednesday, as investors digested comments from European Central Bank President that it will likely trim rates in the middle of the year. A slide in UK bonds after data showed inflation picked up also prompted traders to pare bets on Bank of England easing.

In Asia, the data set for release includes Australian jobs figures and Japan core machinery orders. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the chip giant, will release earnings.

Samsung Electronics Co. is targeting double-digit growth for its latest flagship smartphone series released Wednesday that will include new artificial intelligence features.

Elsewhere in corporate news, operators of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max 9 have completed inspections on an initial batch of 40 planes, a key step to eventually end the grounding of the aircraft. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. has to stop selling its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches with a blood oxygen feature in the US, after suffering another legal setback in a patent dispute.

Gold was little changed after falling 1% on Wednesday to just above $2,000 per ounce. Oil prices inched higher toward $73 per barrel early on Thursday after West Texas Intermediate rose 0.2% on Wednesday.