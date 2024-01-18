Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Stocks, bonds falter with March Fed cut in doubt: markets wrap

Stocks, bonds falter with March Fed cut in doubt: markets wrap
Stock market information at the Nasdaq market site in New York, US, on Monday, 18 December 2023.
By Bloomberg
18 Jan 2024
0

Asian equity futures were muted as US stocks and Treasuries fell after strong retail sales data cast fresh doubt on the prospect the Federal Reserve will cut rates in March.

Australian shares fell and contracts for benchmarks in Japan were little changed while those for Hong Kong rose slightly. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both slipped 0.6% on Wednesday, pushing volatility higher. The VIX index, Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge, climbed to levels not seen since November.  

Treasuries suffered a second day of selling, concentrated on the short end of the curve. The policy-sensitive two-year yield rose 14 basis points, its biggest one-day increase since June. The 10-year rose four basis points to above 4.1% for the first time in more than a month. Australian and New Zealand yields also traded higher early on Thursday.

Jason Draho at UBS Global Wealth Management says that it’s unlikely to be a smooth path for markets.

“Investors will be debating the type of soft landing, stage of the cycle, and the macro regime, and the wide dispersion of views now could quickly evolve based on new data,” Draho said. “That could lead to quick and dramatic market pivots to price in shifting consensus views.”

The drop in bond prices reflected a shift in investor expectations for a Fed rate cut in March. Swaps pricing shows the chances of such a cut slipped below 60% on Wednesday for the first time since the middle of December. That is down from 80% on Friday. 

The decline followed comments from Fed officials this week pushing back against market expectations for imminent cuts and stronger-than-expected retail sales data on Wednesday. Bumper consumer spending helped propel the economy in recent weeks, the Fed said in its Beige Book survey.

Higher US yields supported the dollar. An index of the greenback touched a one-month high. The yen was steady early on Thursday after weakening to 148 per dollar in its prior session, a six-week low.

The selling was also felt in Europe with the region-wide Euro Stoxx 50 slipping 1% on Wednesday, as investors digested comments from European Central Bank President that it will likely trim rates in the middle of the year. A slide in UK bonds after data showed inflation picked up also prompted traders to pare bets on Bank of England easing.

In Asia, the data set for release includes Australian jobs figures and Japan core machinery orders. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the chip giant, will release earnings.

Samsung Electronics Co. is targeting double-digit growth for its latest flagship smartphone series released Wednesday that will include new artificial intelligence features.

Elsewhere in corporate news, operators of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max 9 have completed inspections on an initial batch of 40 planes, a key step to eventually end the grounding of the aircraft. Meanwhile, Apple Inc. has to stop selling its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches with a blood oxygen feature in the US, after suffering another legal setback in a patent dispute.

Gold was little changed after falling 1% on Wednesday to just above $2,000 per ounce. Oil prices inched higher toward $73 per barrel early on Thursday after West Texas Intermediate rose 0.2% on Wednesday.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Relief for over 700,000 citizens as high court declares ID blocking by Home Affairs unconstitutional
Maverick News

Relief for over 700,000 citizens as high court declares ID blocking by Home Affairs unconstitutional
Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
Maverick News

Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Maverick News

Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
ICJ likely to grant some of SA’s requested provisional measures in Gaza — experts
Maverick News

ICJ likely to grant some of SA’s requested provisional measures in Gaza — experts
Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Maverick News

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Maverick News

Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Blow for SA’s coal exports as crucial Transnet rail line faces major disruptions
Maverick News

Blow for SA’s coal exports as crucial Transnet rail line faces major disruptions
Cat got your tongue? Not a peep from NSFAS after new scandal hits the scheme
Maverick News

Cat got your tongue? Not a peep from NSFAS after new scandal hits the scheme
New season for Pick n Pay as CEO Sean Summers shuffles management line-up
Business Maverick

New season for Pick n Pay as CEO Sean Summers shuffles management line-up
The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Telkom, Texton and Pick n Pay
DM168

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Telkom, Texton and Pick n Pay

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options