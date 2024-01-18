Banxso announces official sponsorship of South African MMA Champion, Dricus du Plessis

This collaboration is testament to Banxso’s commitment to supporting talented athletes and their endeavors, aligning with du Plessis’s values of dedication, resilience, and excellence.

In addition to sponsoring du Plessis, Banxso is also a longtime sponsor of Bafana Bafana, and the new sponsorship further solidifies its position as a driving force in the sports sponsorship landscape, fostering growth and success for sportsmen and women across different disciplines.

Dricus du Plessis, an icon in the world of MMA and a contender for the Ultimate Fighting Championship “UFC” middleweight World Championship Title on 20 January 2024 in Canada, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “I am thrilled to join hands with Banxso. Their commitment to empowering individuals resonates with my personal ethos of continuous improvement and achieving greatness for Africa and South Africa. I’m looking forward to being the first South African UFC World Champion and resident African UFC World Champion and the support this partnership will bring, will allow me to focus on my craft and reach new heights in my career.

“My aim is to motivate all the people of Africa, and create awareness of the greatness and the ability of us, the South African nation, as individuals and as teams to appreciate and realise how we can prosper and impact the world, and Banxso will offer me a platform to do so. This partnership also creates an opportunity for me to start my online trading journey with Banxso and I am eager to be guided and learn from their trusted and experienced team, the very same way I have relied on the trusted and experienced advice of my coaches in pursuing my sporting career.”

Manuel de Andrade, COO for Banxso, emphasised the significance of supporting athletes like du Plessis, saying, “We are excited to welcome Dricus to the Banxso family. His dedication and determination mirror our values of innovation and excellence, and the importance of showing up consistently to reap favourable rewards. This partnership represents our commitment to fostering talent and providing the resources necessary for sportsmen to excel in their respective fields. We’re eager to collaborate and witness Dricus’s continued success and no doubt, celebrate his many career milestones in 2024.”

Together, Banxso and du Plessis aim to inspire and empower individuals to pursue their passions fearlessly. Banxso will be sharing updates and its support for du Plessis on its social platforms.

Banxso operates under rigorous regulatory oversight to ensure security and confidence. Authorized by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) with license number 37699, the company adheres to strict conditions, including the operation of segregated client accounts, ensuring client funds are protected from business use. Additionally, monthly reports are submitted to the FSCA and the Financial Intelligence Centre as part of their regulatory compliance.

Banxso offers exposure to a diverse range of financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks, commodities, and forex. For more information on Banxso, how to work with a Success Manager, and how to get started in the world of trading, please visit www.banxso.com. DM

About Banxso:

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Cape Town, with a client-accessible office, Banxso is an online trading brokerage offering an experience that redefines the landscape. It is a pioneer that celebrates the aspirations of young traders while fostering an inclusive, dynamic, and inviting community for all. As the gateway to financial trading and investing, Banxso equips you with the optimal platform to navigate every phase of your financial journey.

Since its inception in 2022, Banxso has been meticulously supervised by regulatory frameworks, it ensures your security and confidence every single day. It is authorised and under the vigilant oversight of the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (“FSCA”) No. 37699. Banxso exclusively serves South African citizens.

It isn’t just a platform, it’s your personal portal to the financial markets. Committed to empowering clients with successful and confident trading skills, Banxso has democratised the process by eliminating commissions and lowering spreads, acknowledging the financial realities of participation.

It recently announced its interest-bearing brokerage account offering up to 8.7% interest – believed to be a first for online traders in South Africa with interest paid weekly in arrears. Another first for South Africa, and it’s only the start of the year!