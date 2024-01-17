Newsdeck

Nigeria blast

Nigeria blast kills two, dozens hurt as buildings collapse

Nigeria blast kills two, dozens hurt as buildings collapse
Car wreckages sit on top of rubble after an explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, 17 January 2024. Two people have been confirmed dead and 77 others injured in the explosion that occurred on 16 January evening. Preliminary investigations attributed the cause of the blast to illegal miners occupying one of the houses where they stored explosive devices. EPA-EFE/EMMANUEL ADEFOLARIN AGBOYE
By Reuters
17 Jan 2024
0

LAGOS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and dozens injured when explosives stored at a private residence detonated in Nigeria's Oyo state, its governor said on Wednesday.

Several houses collapsed from the impact of Tuesday’s blast, witnesses said, sending panicked residents into the streets.

In a statement, the governor, Seyi Makinde, said there were two deaths while 77 people were treated for injuries, most of them being discharged.

“Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast,” Makinde added.

The explosion was heard in the state’s capital of Ibadan, 130 km (80 miles) from Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos.

Makinde said search and rescue operations were underway and the state government would provide temporary accommodation for those who lost their homes.

(Reporting by Tife Owolabi and Ardo Hazzad; Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Howard Goller and Clarence Fernandez)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
Maverick News

Economist Thabi Leoka’s PhD appears to be a figment of her imagination
Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Maverick News

Sekunjalo plans to sue government for R75-billion
Johannesburg’s most famous pothole — the symbol of a broken city
Maverick News

Johannesburg’s most famous pothole — the symbol of a broken city
Blow for SA’s coal exports as crucial Transnet rail line faces major disruptions
Maverick News

Blow for SA’s coal exports as crucial Transnet rail line faces major disruptions
Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Maverick News

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast

TOP READS IN SECTION

Iowa Latest: Trump Declared Winner Before Party Gets Started
Newsdeck

Iowa Latest: Trump Declared Winner Before Party Gets Started
Restaurant tale 'The Bear' wins big in Emmy comedy honors
Newsdeck

Restaurant tale 'The Bear' wins big in Emmy comedy honors
UK PM Sunak defeats first asylum rebellion, loses two vocal supporters
Newsdeck

UK PM Sunak defeats first asylum rebellion, loses two vocal supporters
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 January 2024
US attacks Houthi anti-ship missiles, vessel hit in Red Sea
Newsdeck

US attacks Houthi anti-ship missiles, vessel hit in Red Sea

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options