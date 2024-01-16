Newsdeck

Trump Attends E. Jean Carroll Trial in NY After Iowa Victory

Trump cruised to victory in the Iowa caucus on Jan 15.
By Bloomberg
16 Jan 2024
Fresh off his victory in the Iowa Republican caucuses, Donald Trump arrived a Manhattan courtroom for the next high-stakes trial of his crowded legal calendar  — this time in a defamation lawsuit by writer E. Jean Carroll, who claims he raped her in the 1990s.

The judge overseeing the case has already held Trump liable for defaming Carroll, leaving it for a jury to decide how much damages he must pay the former Elle magazine columnist. The trial, which starts Tuesday morning with jury selection and opening statements in the afternoon, kicks off hours after Trump cruised to victory the first contest of the 2024 election season.

Before his arrival, the former president confirmed his attendance on his Truth Social platform and blasted the trial, repeating his claim that he’d “never met, seen, or touched” Carroll, aside from meeting her once at a celebrity event.

“It is a giant Election Interference Scam, pushed and financed by political operatives,” Trump, 77, said in the post. “I had no idea who this woman was. PURE FICTION!”

The trial is yet another opportunity for the GOP frontrunner to use a court appearance to promote his 2024 presidential campaign. The Iowa caucus cemented Trump’s status as the clear Republican frontrunner in the race, even as he faces 91 felony counts in four different criminal cases, plus a looming verdict in New York state’s $370 million civil fraud case against him.

Carroll is seeking at least $12 million in compensation for damage to her reputation, plus unspecified punitive damages that can easily soar in such cases. She went public in 2019 with an explosive allegation that then-President Trump had raped her decades earlier in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.

She sued Trump for defamation after he issued statements from the White House accusing her of fabricating the attack to sell a book and otherwise disparaging her.

Court ‘Circus’

Carroll expressed concern in recent days that Trump will turn the defamation trial into a “circus,” even if he doesn’t testify. Trump’s lawyers said in recent court filings that he is eager to take the witness stand to give testimony about what he believes happened.

“If Mr. Trump appears at this trial, whether as a witness or otherwise, his recent statements and behavior strongly suggest that he will seek to sow chaos,” Carroll attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a Jan. 12 filing. “Indeed, he may well perceive a benefit in seeking to poison these proceedings, where the only question for the jury is how much more he will have to pay in damages for defaming Ms. Carroll.”

Just last week, he attended closing arguments in the New York state civil fraud case, sparring with the judge and then declaring the case “election interference” in a fiery press conference.

In her letter last week, Carroll’s attorney urged US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to warn Trump about his conduct in court to prevent any outbursts or statements that could improperly sway the jury. The lawyer suggested the judge be prepared to hold Trump or his lawyers in contempt of court or issue “punitive fines and monetary sanctions” if they get out of line.

“This Court should make clear from the outset that Mr. Trump is forbidden from engaging in such antics and will suffer consequences if he does so,” Roberta Kaplan, who isn’t related to the judge, said in her letter.

Jury Award

Carroll won a separate sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit against Trump last year, when a different Manhattan federal jury held him liable for assaulting Carroll and defaming her in remarks he made after leaving the White House. The jury in that case awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. Trump has appealed.

The verdict the jury returned in favor of Carroll last May found Trump liable for sexual abuse but not rape as technically defined under New York law. Trump has since publicly claimed that verdict shows that he didn’t rape Carroll, and his lawyers hoped to argue that before the jury at the second trial. The judge disagreed.

In the new trial, Trump’s defense will be hampered by the judge’s decision to bar the former president and his legal team from attempting to argue that he didn’t assault Carroll. The judge said the issue had already been answered in the earlier trial, and that such arguments had no bearing on how much he should pay Carroll.

“Consequently, the fact that Mr. Trump sexually abused — indeed raped — Ms. Carroll has been conclusively established, and is binding in this case,” the judge said.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in the letter to the court over the weekend that that Carroll’s request was “nothing more than another desperate attempt to pigeonhole President Trump’s defense and to prevent his legal team from preparing for the upcoming trial.”

Trump’s defense team also is barred from presenting arguments concerning Carroll’s past romantic relationships, the judge said. He also barred Trump from telling the jury anything about the long-running dispute over Carroll’s attempt earlier in the case to get a DNA sample from the former president.

Trump, who continues to deny attacking Carroll, claims her reputation was improved rather than harmed when he denied her allegations.

The trial is going ahead after a federal appeals court shot down Trump’s last-ditch effort to delay it on his claim of “absolute presidential immunity.” Trump argued he was immune from Carroll’s suit because it stemmed from actions he took when he was president, but the appeals court ruled he effectively waived that defense by failing to raise it on time.

Payment options