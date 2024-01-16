Newsdeck

Newsdeck

South Africa’s Kganyago Doesn’t See Rate Cuts Amid Sticky Prices

South Africa’s Kganyago Doesn’t See Rate Cuts Amid Sticky Prices
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago during a media briefing prior to the Medium Term Budget Speech on Wednesday 26 October 2022 at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Bloomberg
16 Jan 2024
0

South African Central Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago ruled out cutting interest rates while inflation remains persistent.

“Our real rates are not particularly high and inflation has come down – it’s within target – but it is not quite where we would like to see it,” Kganyago said Tuesday in an interview on Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. “And if we are to make any policy adjustments, we would have to see that inflation has declined to our anchor, which is 4.5%.”

The South African Reserve Bank has held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a 14-year-high of 8.25% since May 2023 and is expected to do so again when it meets next week.

While inflation moderated toward the end of last year, the Reserve Bank has repeatedly said it is not convinced that price pressures are slowing to the midpoint of its 3% to 6% target band in a sustainable manner.

Inflation eased to 5.5% in November from 5.9% the prior month, primarily due to a sharp decline in fuel prices, although pressure in other categories such as food remain elevated. December inflation data will be released on Jan. 24, one day before Kganyago announces the rate decision of the monetary policy committee.

Higher for Longer

While pandemic-inflicted supply constraints responsible for propelling price pressures have eased, “inflation is still stubbornly high,” he said. “For it to be eventually conquered, we are going to have to keep rates higher for longer.”

The Reserve Bank will also watch South Africa’s public finances, which face spending pressures ahead of an election later this year in which the ruling African National Congress could lose its national majority for the first time since the end of White-minority rule in 1994.

Read More: South Africa Central Bank Warns Fiscal Policy Hindering Economy

The governor has repeatedly cautioned that the state of the country’s finances can dim the economic outlook and elevate borrowing costs. The central bank has also called out the burden imposed on business by repeated power cuts and snarled infrastructure due to the poor performance of the country’s electricity utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and port and freight-rail operator Transnet SOC Ltd.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to warn of the country’s deteriorating debt trajectory when he presents the annual budget later next month. Kganyago declined to comment directly on the budget, but said he took the Treasury at its word that it would keep the country on a sustainable fiscal path.

“I have got no reason to second guess them,” he said. “I have got every reason that if they have made a commitment, they will meet that commitment. But fiscal policy is not going to be easy this year.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Maverick News

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Maverick News

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere — SA’s genocide case sets the tone for humanitarianism
Maverick Citizen

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere — SA’s genocide case sets the tone for humanitarianism
With an eye on the polls, ANC fires salvo at ‘anti-transformation forces’
Maverick News

With an eye on the polls, ANC fires salvo at ‘anti-transformation forces’
Nzimande announces NSFAS acting chair and additional R3.8bn for ‘missing middle’ 
Maverick News

Nzimande announces NSFAS acting chair and additional R3.8bn for ‘missing middle’ 

TOP READS IN SECTION

UK Police Arrest Six Over Plot Against London Stock Exchange
Newsdeck

UK Police Arrest Six Over Plot Against London Stock Exchange
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 January 2024
Iowa Latest: Trump Declared Winner Before Party Gets Started
Newsdeck

Iowa Latest: Trump Declared Winner Before Party Gets Started
Tractors converge on Berlin for farmers' protest
Newsdeck

Tractors converge on Berlin for farmers' protest
Denmark's new King Frederik X appears before parliament
Newsdeck

Denmark's new King Frederik X appears before parliament

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options