Newsdeck

Winter weather

Indian air traffic disrupted on third day of dense fog

Indian air traffic disrupted on third day of dense fog
A train moves in dense fog on the outskirts of Delhi, India, 27 December 2023. New Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) were covered with dense fog in the morning, reducing visibility on the streets and delaying transportation that lead to some trains being canceled. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
By Reuters
16 Jan 2024
0

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Dense fog swathed large parts of northern India on Tuesday for the third straight day of an intense cold wave, reducing visibility to disrupt more than 160 flights.

As many as 128 flights from the international airport in New Delhi, the capital, were delayed, with 33 cancelled, aviation site Flightradar24 showed, an effect that cascaded through flight schedules nationwide.

Visibility at the airport stood at 50 m (164 ft) at 8 a.m., weather officials said, predicting similar conditions until the end of the week.

New Delhi’s lowest temperature this winter was 3.3 degrees Celsius (37.4 degrees Farenheit) on Monday, when low visibility and dense fog caused the delay of as many as 500 flights and the cancellation of 87.

Angry passengers argued with airline staff in images on television and social media, with one video showing passengers eating dinner as they waited on the tarmac for a delayed flight.

On Monday, the aviation minister said authorities were hastening efforts to use an additional runway, equipped with the CAT III navigation system that enables aircraft to land despite low visibility.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Maverick News

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Maverick News

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
With an eye on the polls, ANC fires salvo at ‘anti-transformation forces’
Maverick News

With an eye on the polls, ANC fires salvo at ‘anti-transformation forces’
SA’s ICJ action — the critical problem of a populist foreign policy
Op-eds

SA’s ICJ action — the critical problem of a populist foreign policy
‘I don’t need a manifesto to run my household’ says confident Hlaudi Motsoeneng
Maverick News

‘I don’t need a manifesto to run my household’ says confident Hlaudi Motsoeneng

TOP READS IN SECTION

UK Police Arrest Six Over Plot Against London Stock Exchange
Newsdeck

UK Police Arrest Six Over Plot Against London Stock Exchange
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 January 2024
Tractors converge on Berlin for farmers' protest
Newsdeck

Tractors converge on Berlin for farmers' protest
Denmark's new King Frederik X appears before parliament
Newsdeck

Denmark's new King Frederik X appears before parliament
US, UK Fighter Jets Strike Again in Yemen, Al-Masirah TV Says
Newsdeck

US, UK Fighter Jets Strike Again in Yemen, Al-Masirah TV Says

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options