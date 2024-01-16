Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Goldman Sachs Equity-Trading Surge Drives Jump in Profit

Goldman Sachs Equity-Trading Surge Drives Jump in Profit
David Solomon
By Bloomberg
16 Jan 2024
0

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. topped profit estimates as its equities-trading unit posted a jump in revenue that was triple what analysts expected, capping off what it’s pitching as a year of transition.

The asset and wealth division helped drive the gains, posting its highest quarterly revenue in two years on a gain tied to the sale of a financial-management business. That helped counter fixed-income trading results and investment-banking fees that fell short of expectations.

“This was a year of execution for Goldman Sachs,” Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in a statement Tuesday. “With everything we achieved in 2023, coupled with our clear and simplified strategy, we have a much stronger platform for 2024.”

Goldman Sachs is trying to put behind it a year in which dealmaking remained depressed and losses on real estate investments and the consumer business dragged down profit. The company is more reliant than other major banks on dealmaking, and executives have linked a rebound in private equity as the key to ending a protracted slowdown in that business. The firm, whose performance in 2023 fell short of its own targets, is refocusing efforts on its Wall Street business and money-management ambitions.

The equities unit generated $2.61 billion in revenue, a 26% jump compared to expectations for an increase of just about 8%. That left the bank more than $1.5 billion ahead of its closest rival, Morgan Stanley, for the full year, helping to once again cement its standing as the leader in that business.

Read More: Goldman Traders Ride ‘Rallying Cry’ to Dethrone Morgan Stanley

Goldman shares, which rallied at the end of 2023 to post a 12% advance for the year, slipped 0.3% to $376.50 at 9:45 a.m. in New York, compared with a 2.1% drop for the KBW Bank Index.

Net income was $2.01 billion, or $5.48 a share, on $11.3 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter. Earnings were 51% higher than last year.

Goldman’s asset- and wealth-management business posted revenue of $4.39 billion, up 23% from a year earlier. Management fees contributed the biggest chunk as the bank highlights what it hopes will be predictable growth in those fees, which previously were overshadowed by its principal bets.

The bank trimmed its historical principal bets to $16.3 billion, according to a presentation on its website, dropping close to the $15 billion target it previously outlined. Fundraising from investors was supposed to help fill that void, and the firm reported that it has raised $251 billion in alternatives, running ahead of prior targets.

Read More: Morgan Stanley Wealth Unit Beats Forecasts as Traders Fall Short

Assets under supervision rose 10% during the year, to a record $2.81 trillion. Goldman posted impairments tied to its commercial real estate exposure of $262 million.

Fixed-income traders brought in $2.03 billion, a drop driven by lower revenue from rates and currencies. While Goldman has benefited from volatile markets in recent years, its executives have said market-share gains and an increased focus on the financing business should reset the base at a high level in the trading unit.

Investment-banking revenue of $1.65 billion fell short of analysts’ average estimate of $1.68 billion. Signs of life in capital markets helped lift fees from selling stock and raising debt for companies compared to the same period a year earlier. Still, debt-underwriting revenue was $395 million, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439 million in the fourth quarter.

An uptick in new deal announcements have also lifted hopes of revival in the merger business, but realized fees from completed deals still came in 29% lower than a year earlier.

The bank is still in the process of attempting to get out of its credit-card partnerships with Apple Inc. and General Motors Co. after acknowledging defeat in its desire to storm the consumer-lending market.

Results included a $529 million charge tied to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. levied a special assessment against large US banks to backstop uninsured depositors at those firms after they collapsed last year.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Maverick News

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Maverick News

Orca hunt was like ‘a military exercise’ — scientist describes unexpected encounter on Cape West Coast
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere — SA’s genocide case sets the tone for humanitarianism
Maverick Citizen

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere — SA’s genocide case sets the tone for humanitarianism
With an eye on the polls, ANC fires salvo at ‘anti-transformation forces’
Maverick News

With an eye on the polls, ANC fires salvo at ‘anti-transformation forces’
Nzimande announces NSFAS acting chair and additional R3.8bn for ‘missing middle’ 
Maverick News

Nzimande announces NSFAS acting chair and additional R3.8bn for ‘missing middle’ 

TOP READS IN SECTION

UK Police Arrest Six Over Plot Against London Stock Exchange
Newsdeck

UK Police Arrest Six Over Plot Against London Stock Exchange
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 January 2024
Iowa Latest: Trump Declared Winner Before Party Gets Started
Newsdeck

Iowa Latest: Trump Declared Winner Before Party Gets Started
Tractors converge on Berlin for farmers' protest
Newsdeck

Tractors converge on Berlin for farmers' protest
Denmark's new King Frederik X appears before parliament
Newsdeck

Denmark's new King Frederik X appears before parliament

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options