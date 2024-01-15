US Merchant Vessel Struck as Shippers Told to Avoid Red Sea

The strike underscores warnings from the US, reported by a top industry trade group, that ships should steer clear of the Red Sea.

U.S. Central Command @CENTCOM On Jan. 15 at approximately 4 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned and operated container ship. The ship has… Sent via Twitter Web App. View original tweet.

US and UK forces bombed targets in Yemen over the past several days following months of attacks on commercial ships by Houthi militants, who had been targeting vessels with any kind of connection with Israel. The Houthis warned of reprisals against US and UK ships for the bombing.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, operator of Gibraltar Eagle, confirmed the ship was hit by a projectile and suffered limited damage to a cargo hold before sailing away from the area. It was carrying steel products.

The navigation warning, posted on LinkedIn by the world’s largest international shipping association Bimco, cited advice from the US Naval Forces Central Command. It warned the current instability could yet last for “some time.”

“Coalition forces and Bimco continue to recommend shipping companies to consider avoiding shipping operations in the area,” the trade group said.

The maritime industry had already been warned on Friday to stay away from the region, but initial guidance suggested the pause might only last for three days.

The attacks are driving up shipping costs as vessels avoiding the area are forced to sail thousands of miles further around Africa instead. That’s raised the specter of a renewed wave of inflation and means delays to the delivery of every thing from commodities to manufactured goods.

Gas tankers from Qatar are among the latest vessels that have seemingly been forced the long way around but numerous shipowners have heeded the warnings.

On Friday, multiple tanker companies said they were pausing transits through a stretch of water that’s vital for the shipment of everything from oil to manufactured goods.

Denmark-based Bimco represents vessel owners and other shipping firms, counting 2,000 members in 130 countries.

The Houthis began their attacks in November, not long after Israeli forces moved into Gaza.