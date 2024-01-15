Newsdeck

King Frederik X

Denmark’s new King Frederik X appears before parliament

Denmark’s new King Frederik X appears before parliament
Denmark's King Frederik X (C) and Queen Mary (R) wave from the balcony next to Crown Prince Christian (L) after the proclamation of the accession to the throne at Christiansborg Palace Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 January 2024. Denmark's Queen Margrethe II abdicated on 14 January 2024, on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of her accession to the throne. Her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, succeeded his mother on the Danish throne as King Frederik X. EPA-EFE/BO AMSTRUP DENMARK OUT
By Reuters
15 Jan 2024
0

COPENHAGEN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Denmark's newly proclaimed King Frederik X appeared before the country's lawmakers on Monday, receiving the full support from the country's prime minister whose party has grappled with how to relate to the monarchy.

The meeting in parliament to celebrate the succession of the throne was the first official task of King Frederik, 55. He was proclaimed monarch on Sunday by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in front of roughly 174,000 cheering people who had converged on the capital in close to freezing temperatures.

The king succeeded his mother, Queen Margrethe II, who formally abdicated after 52 years as monarch, the first Danish monarch in nearly 900 years to voluntarily relinquish the throne.

Denmark has a constitutional monarchy, which means that the monarch as head of state must sign new laws before they come into force but the formal power remains with government and the elected parliament.

The new king and queen take the throne at a time of huge public support for the monarchy in the nation of nearly six million.

“Our amazing royal family is doing so well that we may take the monarchy for granted. It is not a given, it stands and falls with the people who take responsibility. And it rests on a mutual contract between monarchy and democracy,” Frederiksen said in a speech in parliament on Monday.

The prime minister, in a separate speech on Jan. 1, said she had not always supported the monarchy but had declared herself a royalist due to the work Queen Margrethe had done to unite Denmark.

Queen Margrethe’s popularity has grown even though she presided during a period when the Danish welfare state, built on a foundation of equality, grew to become the standard of the Nordic nation.

Frederiksen’s Social Democratic party has for a century refused to take decorations from royals but reversed this policy after the New Year’s eve announcement of the abdication and it is now up to the members if they wish to receive orders.

“The role of a king in a modern democratic society is a difficult balancing act in itself. Add to this the challenges we face in Denmark and in the world around us,” Frederiksen said. “We very much need our king to unite Denmark.”

King Frederik addressed the crowds in a speech on Sunday but did not speak in parliament on Monday.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cricket SA never took a principled stance on Teeger situation, and it backfired
South Africa

Cricket SA never took a principled stance on Teeger situation, and it backfired
How NSFAS tapes knocked Blade Nzimande against the ropes
South Africa

How NSFAS tapes knocked Blade Nzimande against the ropes
EXCLUSIVE — Mantashe reigns as the minister of no new mining as DMRE lacks admin capacity
Maverick News

EXCLUSIVE — Mantashe reigns as the minister of no new mining as DMRE lacks admin capacity
Nzimande announces NSFAS acting chair and additional R3.8bn for ‘missing middle’ 
Maverick News

Nzimande announces NSFAS acting chair and additional R3.8bn for ‘missing middle’ 
Crushed by the present, the ANC will rely on the past to help it win the future
Op-eds

Crushed by the present, the ANC will rely on the past to help it win the future

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 January 2024
UK Police Arrest Six Over Plot Against London Stock Exchange
Newsdeck

UK Police Arrest Six Over Plot Against London Stock Exchange
US, UK Fighter Jets Strike Again in Yemen, Al-Masirah TV Says
Newsdeck

US, UK Fighter Jets Strike Again in Yemen, Al-Masirah TV Says
Tractors converge on Berlin for farmers' protest
Newsdeck

Tractors converge on Berlin for farmers' protest
Saudi Arabia launches new residency plans to draw foreign talent
Newsdeck

Saudi Arabia launches new residency plans to draw foreign talent

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options