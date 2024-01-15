Newsdeck

Newsdeck

De Beers Cuts Diamond Prices to Revive Sales

De Beers Cuts Diamond Prices to Revive Sales
Rough diamonds sit on a sorting table at the Namibian Diamond Trading Co. (NTDC) diamond processing and valuation center, a joint venture between De Beers Group and Namdeb Diamond Corp. operated by Anglo American Plc, in Windhoek, Namibia, on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. The world's biggest diamond producer has spent $157 million on a state-of-the-art exploration vessel that will scour 6,000 square kilometers (2,300 square miles) of ocean floor for gems, an area about 65 percent bigger than Long Island. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
15 Jan 2024
0

De Beers made one of the steepest cuts to its diamond prices in years, as the world’s top producer tries to revive gem sales after the market ground to a halt.

The industry almost came to a complete standstill in the second half of 2023 as the two biggest miners all but stopped supplies in a desperate attempt to stem a collapse in prices. While those efforts helped the market to pick up a bit, it’s unclear how much appetite trade buyers currently have.

To improve demand, De Beers cut prices by about 10% across the board at its first sale of this year — traditionally one of the largest — according to people familiar with the matter. The one-time monopoly made bigger cuts for some larger stones, with one category being lowered about 25%, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

The industry has been whipsawed since the start of the pandemic. It was one of the great winners as stuck-at-home shoppers turned to diamond jewelry and other luxury purchases. But demand quickly faded as economies reopened, leaving many in the trade holding excess stock that they’d paid too much for.

The cooldown rapidly escalated as the crucial US market wobbled under rising inflation. In addition, consumer confidence in key growth market China was hurt by a property crisis, while competition from lab-grown diamonds increased.

That left the industry with little choice but to curb supply. Russia’s Alrosa PJSC in September halted all sales for two months, and was followed by buyers in India —  the dominant cutting and trading center — voluntarily banning imports.

De Beers allowed its customers to refuse all gems they’re contracted to buy for the last two sales of 2023, though didn’t cut its prices despite declines in the wider market. It has now removed that flexibility to reject stones, the people said.

A De Beers spokesman declined to comment.

De Beers typically reserves aggressive price cuts as a last resort. While it keeps pricing secret, the across-the-board cut this month is hefty. Outside of the early days of the pandemic, the last time the company made such significant price reductions was toward the end of 2019 amid an oversupply of stones.

Price Cuts

The Anglo American Plc unit still wields considerable power in the rough-diamond market. It holds 10 sales each year in which the buyers — known as sightholders — generally have to accept the price and the quantities offered.

At this month’s sale, the biggest reduction in prices came in a category known as “select makeables” — diamonds between 2 and 4 carats that can be cut into smaller polished stones used in bridal rings and which are high quality, but not flawless.

Even after cutting prices for that category heavily last year, De Beers lowered them by another 25% this month, the people said. Those gem types have been badly hit by the growing popularity of synthetic diamonds — which themselves have slumped in price.

Read More: Diamond Prices Are in Free Fall in One Key Corner of the Market

The first sale of the year is one of the most important as midstream buyers who cut and polish rough stones into jewelry restock after the crucial holiday period.

The key question is whether the latest price cuts will help build momentum. Prices started to rebound toward the end of last year as buyers who were short of stones and needed new stock to keep factories open fueled demand amid limited supplies.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Maverick News

Umalusi matric irregularities findings — group copying, errors in exam papers heighten concerns
Cricket SA never took a principled stance on Teeger situation, and it backfired
South Africa

Cricket SA never took a principled stance on Teeger situation, and it backfired
How NSFAS tapes knocked Blade Nzimande against the ropes
South Africa

How NSFAS tapes knocked Blade Nzimande against the ropes
Nzimande announces NSFAS acting chair and additional R3.8bn for ‘missing middle’ 
Maverick News

Nzimande announces NSFAS acting chair and additional R3.8bn for ‘missing middle’ 
EXCLUSIVE — Mantashe reigns as the minister of no new mining as DMRE lacks admin capacity
Maverick News

EXCLUSIVE — Mantashe reigns as the minister of no new mining as DMRE lacks admin capacity

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 January 2024
UK Police Arrest Six Over Plot Against London Stock Exchange
Newsdeck

UK Police Arrest Six Over Plot Against London Stock Exchange
US, UK Fighter Jets Strike Again in Yemen, Al-Masirah TV Says
Newsdeck

US, UK Fighter Jets Strike Again in Yemen, Al-Masirah TV Says
Tractors converge on Berlin for farmers' protest
Newsdeck

Tractors converge on Berlin for farmers' protest
Denmark's new King Frederik X appears before parliament
Newsdeck

Denmark's new King Frederik X appears before parliament

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options