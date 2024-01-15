Business Maverick

Asia stocks rise on Fed outlook as PBOC holds rate: markets wrap

Pedestrians are reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Photo: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
15 Jan 2024
Asian shares were mostly higher after traders on Friday boosted bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year. China stocks erased earlier losses as investors shrugged off a central bank decision to keep a key policy rate on hold.

The MSCI Asia Pacific share index climbed for a third session after a surprise decline in US producer prices on Friday reinforced bets the Fed will lower borrowing costs in coming months.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index erased losses after earlier slipping as much as 0.7% when the People’s Bank of China maintained the rate on its one-year policy loans — called the medium-term lending facility — at 2.5%. That was contrary to expectations among economists that it would cut it by 10 basis points.

Japanese stocks rose after both the Topix and the Nikkei 225 indexes climbed to 34-year highs last week amid inflows from overseas investors. Stocks inched higher in Taiwan after the Democratic Progressive Party won the presidential election and the more China-friendly Kuomintang gained too few seats to control the assembly.

US stock futures were little changed in Asia after the S&P 500 closed a fraction higher Friday. US markets are shut on Monday for a holiday.

The dollar was mixed while Treasury 10-year futures were little changed. There is no cash trading of Treasuries due to the US holiday.

Baidu shares slumped its most in more than a year after a report linked its Ernie AI platform to key Chinese military research into artificial intelligence.

Oil was little changed as the risk that airstrikes by the US and allies against the Houthis would ignite a wider conflict and disrupt crude flows from the Middle East was balanced by softening fundamentals.

Payment options