Newsdeck

Malaria

WHO declares Cape Verde free of malaria

WHO declares Cape Verde free of malaria
Onboard Team Brunel, view of Cape Verde archipelago from the boat during Leg 1 between Alicante, Spain and Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo Stefan Coppers/Team Brunel/Volvo Ocean Race via Getty Images)
By Reuters
12 Jan 2024
0

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Cape Verde free of malaria, hailing it as a significant milestone in the fight against the disease.

Cape Verde, an archipelago of 10 islands in the central Atlantic Ocean, has faced severe epidemics in densely populated areas before it implemented targeted interventions.

“(It) gives us hope that with existing tools, as well as new ones including vaccines, we can dare to dream of a malaria-free world,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

The WHO said that in the heavily affected African region, Cape Verde had become the third country after Mauritius and Algeria to eliminate the mosquito-borne disease.

It joins the ranks of 43 countries and one territory certified by the WHO.

“This (certification) has the potential to attract more visitors and boost socio-economic activities in a country where tourism accounts for approximately 25% of GDP,” the statement said.

The WHO certification is granted when a country has demonstrated no locally transmitted cases of malaria in at least the last three years.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Top SA legal team argues genocidal intent by Israel showing how life is being squeezed from Gaza
Maverick News

Top SA legal team argues genocidal intent by Israel showing how life is being squeezed from Gaza
WATCH LIVE — Israel responds to South Africa's genocide case at the ICJ
Maverick News

WATCH LIVE — Israel responds to South Africa's genocide case at the ICJ
Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Maverick News

Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Golf, luxury and cash — SA govt bribery details emerge as US fines German ‘Gupta-linked’ SAP R4bn
Maverick News

Golf, luxury and cash — SA govt bribery details emerge as US fines German ‘Gupta-linked’ SAP R4bn
‘Nothing will stop this suffering, except an order from this court’ — SA sets out the evidence against Israel
Maverick News

‘Nothing will stop this suffering, except an order from this court’ — SA sets out the evidence against Israel

TOP READS IN SECTION

Saudi Arabia launches new residency plans to draw foreign talent
Newsdeck

Saudi Arabia launches new residency plans to draw foreign talent
US and Allies Launch Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen
Newsdeck

US and Allies Launch Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen
I have a picture for you! 9 - 15 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 – 15 December 2023
SA's Labor Unions Imperil Billionaire’s Port Takeover
Newsdeck

SA's Labor Unions Imperil Billionaire’s Port Takeover
FAA Launches Investigation of Boeing Over 737 Max Accident
Newsdeck

FAA Launches Investigation of Boeing Over 737 Max Accident

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options