MIDDLE EAST CRISIS

WATCH LIVE — Israel responds to South Africa’s genocide case at the ICJ

WATCH LIVE — Israel responds to South Africa's genocide case at the ICJ
The Peace Palace, seat of the International Court of Justice at The Hague in the Netherlands. (Photo: United Nations / Flickr)
By Daily Maverick
12 Jan 2024
Israel argues its case against South Africa's accusation of genocide in front of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday. It has previously said, "South Africa’s claim lacks both a factual and a legal basis."

 

