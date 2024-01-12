Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Top Asia fund bets on Tencent again despite new gaming rules

Top Asia fund bets on Tencent again despite new gaming rules
The Tencent Holdings WeChat app is displayed in the App Store on a smartphone in Arlington, Virginia on Friday, 7 August 2020. (Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
12 Jan 2024
0

A fund that outperformed most of its peers has added Tencent Holdings back to its portfolio recently, betting on the gaming company’s attractive valuation despite further industry curbs by the Chinese government.

Federated Hermes Asia Ex-Japan Equity Fund, which beat 83% of its peers for the past three years, made the purchase in the new year, even after China released a draft rule on gaming restrictions in December. The investment reflects the fund’s optimism over the nation’s beaten-down market, where valuations are “absolutely incredible”, said Jonathan Pines, who manages the $3.1-billion fund.

“We are buying it now because of its very cheap value,” he said in an interview on Wednesday, referring to Tencent’s shares. Pines’ fund sold most of its shares in Tencent as well as in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. about a year ago.  

Tencent yielded its position as Asia’s second-most valuable company after China’s new rules on online gaming erased $53-billion off its market value in 2023, capping a third year of losses. The shares trade at less than 16 times forward earnings, or about half the 10-year average, making them attractive, Pines said. 

Read: A $32 Billion Rout May Not Be End of Tencent’s Woes: Tech Watch

While China currently isn’t the preferred investment destination for many, a combination of ultra-cheap valuations and low allocations outweigh the risks of investing in the nation’s stocks, according to Pines.  

“We think the risks of investing in China are worth taking because the stocks are so cheap,” he said. 

The fund, which is also overweight on South Korea, prefers Samsung Electronics Co. to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in the Asia semiconductor space. 

TSMC is due for a cyclical downturn and its shares trade at nearly five times book value, while Samsung’s earnings are poised to recover, Pines said, adding that the Korean company’s position in the memory chip sector makes it a better place to be in for now.

While Korea’s largest company this week reported a more-than-expected 35% fall in operating income, reflecting weak demand for consumer electronics globally, Pines said the results wouldn’t prevent him from being positive on its earnings trajectory. “Things are going to improve from here,” he said.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Top SA legal team argues genocidal intent by Israel showing how life is being squeezed from Gaza
Maverick News

Top SA legal team argues genocidal intent by Israel showing how life is being squeezed from Gaza
Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Maverick News

Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Golf, luxury and cash — SA govt bribery details emerge as US fines German ‘Gupta-linked’ SAP R4bn
Maverick News

Golf, luxury and cash — SA govt bribery details emerge as US fines German ‘Gupta-linked’ SAP R4bn
Israel likely to ignore an ICJ order to stop its attack on Hamas, says military law expert
Maverick News

Israel likely to ignore an ICJ order to stop its attack on Hamas, says military law expert
Priority Escapes travel agent out on bail after arrest for fraud
Maverick News

Priority Escapes travel agent out on bail after arrest for fraud

TOP READS IN SECTION

Priority Escapes travel agent out on bail after arrest for fraud
Maverick News

Priority Escapes travel agent out on bail after arrest for fraud
‘A shoddy piece of work’ — experts decry South Africa’s new blueprint for energy
Maverick News

‘A shoddy piece of work’ — experts decry South Africa’s new blueprint for energy
SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
Maverick News

SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
These are the world’s most powerful passports in 2024
Business Maverick

These are the world’s most powerful passports in 2024
After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
South Africa

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options