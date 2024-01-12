Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Gold Rallies on Geopolitical Risks and Fed Rate-Cut Bets

Gold Rallies on Geopolitical Risks and Fed Rate-Cut Bets
An employee handles one kilogram gold bullion at the YLG Bullion International Co. headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Gold headed for a weekly gain after US price data came in cooler than forecast, reinforcing expectations for multiple interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year. Photographer: Chalinee Thirasupa/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
12 Jan 2024
0

Gold jumped the most in a month after soft US producer prices data amped up expectations of interest-rate cuts, while US-led airstrikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen stoked haven demand.

Prices paid to US producers unexpectedly fell in December for a third straight month, consistent with limited inflation at the wholesale level, Labor Department data showed Friday. The Houthi response to the US and UK airstrikes is “imminent,” a senior political leader and member of ruling party, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, said in a public speech.

Gold Extends Gains After Soft US PPI Data | The escalated tensions in the Middle East also support prices

Treasury yields and the dollar weakened after the PPI report while latest comments from the Houthi leader signaled a potential escalation of the situation in the Middle East. Those developments boosted bullion by as much as 1.6%, the biggest intraday jump in a month.

Investors typically seek haven in gold in times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. At the same time, they want to own the precious metal in a rate-cutting cycle. Bullion usually has an inverted relationship with rates — the lower rates, the higher it climbs.

While recent US economic data point to a bumpy path ahead for policymakers trying to bring down inflation to a 2% target, traders appear to be focused on the timing and size of the Federal Reserve’s shift to lowering borrowing costs. Despite daily price swings, bullion has stayed above the $2,000-an-ounce level since Dec. 13 on expectations of the US central bank’s pivot to monetary easing.

Read More: US and UK Strike Yemen’s Houthis After Red Sea Ship Attacks

The US and UK launched about 70 airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen early Friday in a bid to stop the Iran-backed group’s shipping attacks in the Red Sea. The Houthis appeared undeterred, vowing to continue targeting commercial vessels and saying they’d expand their campaign “very soon.” All US and UK interests are now “legitimate targets,” the group said.

“Gold has responded to the increase in tensions, which clearly indicates that the West is slowly being drawn into the Middle East conflict,” said Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at Geneva-based MKS PAMP SA. “It’s another added support to gold.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Israel asks the ICJ to throw out SA’s ‘curated and inaccurate’ genocide case
Maverick News

Israel asks the ICJ to throw out SA’s ‘curated and inaccurate’ genocide case
Top SA legal team argues genocidal intent by Israel showing how life is being squeezed from Gaza
Maverick News

Top SA legal team argues genocidal intent by Israel showing how life is being squeezed from Gaza
David Teeger stripped of captaincy ahead of under-19 World Cup as threat of protests loom
Maverick News

David Teeger stripped of captaincy ahead of under-19 World Cup as threat of protests loom
Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Maverick News

Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
‘Its anti-migrant overtones are clear’ — critics wade into SA’s beefed-up border management
Maverick News

‘Its anti-migrant overtones are clear’ — critics wade into SA’s beefed-up border management

TOP READS IN SECTION

Saudi Arabia launches new residency plans to draw foreign talent
Newsdeck

Saudi Arabia launches new residency plans to draw foreign talent
US and Allies Launch Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen
Newsdeck

US and Allies Launch Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen
I have a picture for you! 9 - 15 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 – 15 December 2023
SA's Labor Unions Imperil Billionaire’s Port Takeover
Newsdeck

SA's Labor Unions Imperil Billionaire’s Port Takeover
FAA Launches Investigation of Boeing Over 737 Max Accident
Newsdeck

FAA Launches Investigation of Boeing Over 737 Max Accident

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options