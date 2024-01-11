Business Maverick

Business Maverick

These are the world’s most powerful passports in 2024

These are the world’s most powerful passports in 2024
By Bloomberg
11 Jan 2024
0

There’s been a shake-up in the passport world. For the past five years Singapore and Japan have boasted the world’s most powerful travel documents, granting their citizens access to more countries without a prior visa than anyone else. This year, however, things have changed.

Four European countries have moved up to share the top spot on the Henley Passport Index 2024 with those Asian nations. Residents of France, Germany, Italy and Spain now have visa-free access to 194 of 227 destinations, three more than last year.

South Korea, Sweden and Finland all climbed one spot to take joint second place, with access to 193 locations. Austria, Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands shared third place, allowing travel to 192 places.

The UK now ranks joint fourth (access to 191 destinations), while the US retained joint seventh place (188 destinations). A decade ago, the two countries shared the top spot. Comparing this year’s list to the 2014 ranking reveals some other major shifts.

The United Arab Emirates was the fastest climber over the past decade, jumping to 11th place and offering access to 183 destinations without a visa. And China, up two spots this year to land in 62nd place, has visa-free access to 85 destinations — almost twice as many as 10 years ago.

Dr Christian Kaelin, chairman of immigration consultancy Henley & Partners, said that while the general trend over the years had been toward greater travel freedom, the gap between those at either end of the list was wider than ever.

“The average number of destinations travellers are able to access visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024,” he said.

“However, as we enter the new year, the top-ranked countries are now able to travel to a staggering 166 more destinations visa-free than Afghanistan, which sits at the bottom of the ranking with access to just 28 countries without a visa.”

Rounding out the bottom five places are Syria (access to 29 countries), Iraq (31), Pakistan (34) and Yemen (35).

Henley & Partners compiles the Passport Index based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Maverick News

Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Genuine growth or smoke & mirrors? EFF’s electoral performance may define SA’s future
Maverick News

Genuine growth or smoke & mirrors? EFF’s electoral performance may define SA’s future
Prasa's Operation Bhekela settlement in Cape Town to double in size despite problems with water and sanitation
Maverick News

Prasa's Operation Bhekela settlement in Cape Town to double in size despite problems with water and sanitation
What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
Maverick News

What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
Party divisions on SA genocide case against Israel – newbies Change Starts Now, Rise Mzansi in support, Maimane’s Bosa says it’s a ‘misstep’
Maverick News

Party divisions on SA genocide case against Israel – newbies Change Starts Now, Rise Mzansi in support, Maimane’s Bosa says it’s a ‘misstep’

TOP READS IN SECTION

SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
Maverick News

SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
South Africa

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
Surprise! South African banks are not colluding to destroy the country
South Africa

Surprise! South African banks are not colluding to destroy the country
Woolworths cafés going cashless? Cash no longer king as merchants are within their rights to refuse it
Business Maverick

Woolworths cafés going cashless? Cash no longer king as merchants are within their rights to refuse it
Gold One fires 445 over hostage dramas while Implats grants reprieve to ‘instigators’
South Africa

Gold One fires 445 over hostage dramas while Implats grants reprieve to ‘instigators’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options