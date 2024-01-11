A Winning Combination

Dricus Du Plessis, the UFC Middleweight Champion, is no stranger to the taste of victory. Known for his unmatched prowess inside the octagon, Du Plessis now steps into the fashion ring with ALDO, showcasing a winning combination of style and strength. ALDO, synonymous with trendsetting designs, aligns seamlessly with Dricus’ dynamic personality, making this partnership a match made in style heaven.

As the brand’s newest #ALDOMan ambassador, Du Plessis brings a fresh and fearless approach to fashion that resonates with ALDO’s commitment to individuality and self-expression. Whether gracing the red carpet in a razor-sharp suit or embracing after-hours style, Du Plessis’s choice of footwear is a statement in itself—winning, confident, and always on point.

“ALDO is an elegant and well-respected brand that’s known for pushing boundaries in style. Pushing boundaries is exactly what I am doing in my field; I am the first South African to go out and fight for a world title. This makes for a perfect alignment. Everyone wants to look good, and winning while looking good is just the cherry on top,” says Du Plessis.

#StepIntoTheRing: A Journey Beyond the Octagon

The collaboration officially kicks off in December 2023, building anticipation for Du Plessis’s UFC Middleweight Title fight in Toronto, Canada, on January 20th, 2024. The partnership, encapsulated in the hashtag #StepIntoTheRing, symbolizes Du Plessis’s journey from the world of mixed martial arts to the fashion spotlight.

Nicola Argyros, Head of Brand ALDO South Africa, expresses excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to welcome Dricus Du Plessis as our #ALDOMan ambassador. This partnership transcends both sports and fashion, embodying a seamless fusion of strength, excellence, and style. We can’t wait to witness the iconic moments that will arise from this collaboration.”

A Glimpse Behind the Scenes: Quick-Fire Questions with Dricus

To provide an intimate look into this exciting partnership, ALDO will release a video featuring Dricus Du Plessis answering short, quick-fire questions about himself, MMA, his goals, and the collaboration. Get ready to witness the champion’s personality off the mat and his thoughts on the intersection of style and strength.

Iconic Imagery for an Iconic Partnership

Immerse yourself in the visual feast of this groundbreaking partnership by exploring the exclusive imagery available at ALDO’s official website.

From behind-the-scenes shots to Du Plessis effortlessly merging style and strength, these visuals offer a glimpse into the exciting world of #StepIntoTheRing.

About ALDO

Founded in 1972, ALDO, the group’s flagship brand, delivers fashion to a diverse customer base at prices that make keeping up with seasonal styles a luxury within reach. For more information, please visit ALDO Group and ALDO Shoes, and follow @aldo_shoes and #AldoCrew on social media for updates.

About Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis, born and bred in South Africa, has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the world of mixed martial arts. As a UFC champion, Du Plessis embodies the spirit of a true warrior, both in and out of the ring. His fearless approach to life and style has made him a sought-after icon, inspiring individuals to be authentic and unapologetically themselves.

In the thrilling partnership of ALDO and Dricus Du Plessis, we witness the union of two champions—each a master in their field, destined to leave an indelible mark on the realms of fashion and mixed martial arts. #StepIntoTheRing and witness the winning combination of style and strength. DM

Author: Nicola Argyros – Head of Brand (AGI)