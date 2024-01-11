Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 11 Jan

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 11 Jan
By Daily Maverick
11 Jan 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Maverick News

Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Genuine growth or smoke & mirrors? EFF’s electoral performance may define SA’s future
Maverick News

Genuine growth or smoke & mirrors? EFF’s electoral performance may define SA’s future
Prasa's Operation Bhekela settlement in Cape Town to double in size despite problems with water and sanitation
Maverick News

Prasa's Operation Bhekela settlement in Cape Town to double in size despite problems with water and sanitation
What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
Maverick News

What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
Party divisions on SA genocide case against Israel – newbies Change Starts Now, Rise Mzansi in support, Maimane’s Bosa says it’s a ‘misstep’
Maverick News

Party divisions on SA genocide case against Israel – newbies Change Starts Now, Rise Mzansi in support, Maimane’s Bosa says it’s a ‘misstep’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 14 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 14 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 22 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 22 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 21 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 21 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 19 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 19 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 20 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 20 Dec

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options