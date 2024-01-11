Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Greece drafts bill to legalise same-sex marriage -PM says

Greece drafts bill to legalise same-sex marriage -PM says
ATHENS, GREECE - JANUARY 25: The Parthenon temple and Herodion theatre are covered in snow atop the Acropolis hill on January 25, 2022 in Athens, Greece. A rare snowstorm blanketed the Greek capital in white and disrupted traffic and closed streets. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
By Reuters
11 Jan 2024
0

ATHENS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greece will publish a bill shortly that will legalise same-sex marriage in a bid to eliminate discrimination based on sexual orientation, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Greece has implemented a series of reforms over the past decade to improve LGBT+ rights in the country where the Orthodox Church has long opposed equal rights for same-sex couples.

Mitsotakis, who is trying to break away from the traditional image of a conservative leader, has drafted a national strategy on LGBT+ rights that may win support from the left but create opposition in more conservative quarters.

“What we will legislate is marriage equality, which means the elimination of any discrimination based on sexual orientation,” Mitsotakis said in an interview with state broadcaster ERT.

“It is not something revolutionary different from what applies in other European countries.”

The LGBT+ community has said the reforms Greece has previously introduced have not gone far enough.

In 2015, Greece recognised cohabitation agreements for same-sex couples providing them with some rights and benefits, but they are still not allowed to have or adopt children as a couple.

The Orthodox Church opposes marriage among LGBT+ people. About 80-90% of the country’s 11 million population identify as Greek Orthodox.

“We are talking about a civil marriage, not a religious one,” Mitsotakis said without giving more details on when the bill will be submitted to parliament for a vote.

The reform could prove a challenge for Mitsotakis who also faces opposition to the legislation within his party and cabinet. The bill will allow child adoption but not surrogate parenthood.

“We will not experiment with more advanced ideas,” Mitsotakis added.

A Greek survey by Alco pollsters in January showed that 35% agreed and 49% opposed it, while 16% declined to respond. Most of the dissenters oppose adoption of children or surrogate parenthood by same-gender couples.

Mitsotakis said that there will be enough time for public consultation to persuade citizens and MPs of his party.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
Maverick News

Duo jailed in UK for ‘cocaine oranges’ smuggled from SA after farmer unwittingly uncovers global trafficking web
What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
Maverick News

What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
Prasa's Operation Bhekela settlement in Cape Town to double in size despite problems with water and sanitation
Maverick News

Prasa's Operation Bhekela settlement in Cape Town to double in size despite problems with water and sanitation
Party divisions on SA genocide case against Israel – newbies Change Starts Now, Rise Mzansi in support, Maimane’s Bosa says it’s a ‘misstep’
Maverick News

Party divisions on SA genocide case against Israel – newbies Change Starts Now, Rise Mzansi in support, Maimane’s Bosa says it’s a ‘misstep’
EXPLAINER — what we know about Jacob Zuma’s new party
Maverick News

EXPLAINER — what we know about Jacob Zuma’s new party

TOP READS IN SECTION

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
Newsdeck

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
Blinken says daily toll in Gaza too high, Israel genocide charge meritless
Newsdeck

Blinken says daily toll in Gaza too high, Israel genocide charge meritless
Woods announces end of decades-long partnership with Nike
Newsdeck

Woods announces end of decades-long partnership with Nike
I have a picture for you! 9 - 15 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 – 15 December 2023
Moon lander problem threatens mission after Vulcan rocket makes successful debut
Newsdeck

Moon lander problem threatens mission after Vulcan rocket makes successful debut

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options