Global stocks advance ahead of US iInflation data: markets wrap

Equity indexes in Australia, Japan and South Korea rose, while Hong Kong and mainland China benchmarks held to tight ranges in opening trade.

US equity futures edged higher, compounding gains on Wednesday when the S&P 500 closed 0.6% higher and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%. The moves extended a rebound in tech following heavy selling last week and come ahead of fourth-quarter earnings season, which broadly kicks off with a slew of bank results on Friday. Contracts for the region-wide Euro Stoxx 50 index also rose on Thursday.

Gains in Japanese equities placed the country’s dominant stock gauges on pace to retest three-decade highs set in the prior session. The strength in Japanese stocks partly reflects a weaker yen, which fell to the lowest level in a month against the dollar on Wednesday and was only moderately stronger early Thursday as an index of the dollar weakened.

The offshore yuan was slightly higher as China’s central bank set its currency fixing at the strongest since November relative to estimates, in a sign of support from the central bank after a recent slump.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission approved ETFs that directly invest in Bitcoin. The digital currency rose as much as 3.8% to above $47,700 early on Thursday before paring gains to trade around $46,700.

Treasuries were broadly flat in early Asian trading after declines in the prior session. The 10-year yield was steady just above 4% on Wednesday. Australian and New Zealand yields edged higher early on Thursday.

Investors are gearing up for turbulent trading when the US consumer price data comes out later on Thursday. Bond traders have trimmed bets on gains for Treasuries this month, and the swaps market shows a lower chance of expected Fed cuts by March relative to pricing late last year.

Economists tracked by Bloomberg expect year-over-year core inflation to fall to 3.8% in the December data from 4% in the prior month.

The data will likely fall “in line with consensus”, Matt Eagan, a portfolio manager for Loomis, Sayles & Co., said in a note. “Our expectations are for headline inflation to continue to cyclically bottom well below 3%, possibly to 2.5%, and for the Fed to then start cutting rates sometime over the next six months.”

Federal Reserve Bank of New York president John Williams said Fed officials need to see more signs of cooling in the economy before reducing interest rates, but noted current policy levels are adequate to bring inflation back to the central bank’s target.

In Asia, Australia’s trade balance for November rose more than expected as imports fell and exports grew more than consensus forecasts. Other data set for release includes consumer confidence in Japan, while December new lending and M2 money-supply data for China could be released as soon as today. South Korea’s central bank will hand down a monetary policy decision.

Oil prices rebounded after weakening on Wednesday on signs that rising US crude stockpiles will outweigh the effects of Red Sea tensions, which threaten to dent supply. Gold steadied to trade around $2,027 per ounce after a drop in the prior session.