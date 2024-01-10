Newsdeck

Red Sea

US, UK forces shoot down Houthi missiles, drones in Red Sea -US military

US, UK forces shoot down Houthi missiles, drones in Red Sea -US military
A Houthi-operated Sukhoi Su-22M4 aircraft flies over Sana'a, Yemen, 05 January 2024. The top Houthi leader, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, has vowed vengeance for the US Navy attack on three boats in the Red Sea on 31 December 2023, killing 10 Houthi fighters while trying to hijack the Danish container vessel Maersk Hangzhou. Yemen's Houthis have vowed to keep up attacks on Israeli-bound ships and prevent them from navigating in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in retaliation for Israel's airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. The US Department of Defense announced on 18 December 2023, a multinational operation to safeguard trade and protect ships in the Red Sea amid the recent escalation in Houthi attacks originating from Yemen. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
By Reuters
10 Jan 2024
0

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. and UK forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday into the Southern Red Sea towards international shipping lanes, the U.S. military's Central Command said.

U.S. Central Command said there were no injuries or damage reported, adding that this was the 26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since Nov. 19.

Iranian-backed Houthi militants have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza. Various shipping lines have suspended operations, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned that it would attack U.S. warships if the militia group itself was targeted.

U.S. Central Command said 18 drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile were shot down by U.S. and British forces.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Eric Beech; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
Maverick News

SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
How South Africa seeks an order to stop the carnage in Gaza and prevent a genocide
Maverick News

How South Africa seeks an order to stop the carnage in Gaza and prevent a genocide
Damage control — Mantashe plays down ‘excited’ Mbalula admission over Nkandla security upgrades 
Maverick News

Damage control — Mantashe plays down ‘excited’ Mbalula admission over Nkandla security upgrades 
What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
Maverick News

What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
EXPLAINER — what we know about Jacob Zuma’s new party
Maverick News

EXPLAINER — what we know about Jacob Zuma’s new party

TOP READS IN SECTION

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
Newsdeck

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
Blinken says daily toll in Gaza too high, Israel genocide charge meritless
Newsdeck

Blinken says daily toll in Gaza too high, Israel genocide charge meritless
Woods announces end of decades-long partnership with Nike
Newsdeck

Woods announces end of decades-long partnership with Nike
Moon lander problem threatens mission after Vulcan rocket makes successful debut
Newsdeck

Moon lander problem threatens mission after Vulcan rocket makes successful debut
Defendant in Trump's Georgia case accuses DA, prosecutor of 'improper' relationship
Newsdeck

Defendant in Trump's Georgia case accuses DA, prosecutor of 'improper' relationship

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options