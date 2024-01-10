Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Roche hunts for more deals to challenge Lilly and Novo on obesity

Roche hunts for more deals to challenge Lilly and Novo on obesity
A company logo hangs on the wall at the Roche Holding AG headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday, April 26, 2018. (Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
10 Jan 2024
0

Roche Holding AG isn’t done making moves in the obesity market after last month’s agreement to buy Carmot Therapeutics for as much as $3.1-billion.

The Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday that it’s on the hunt for additional biotech partners to help it challenge weight-loss leaders Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. Roche is looking for new ways of adjusting metabolism that could ultimately be combined with treatments it’s gaining in the Carmot deal.

“This is opening up a whole new vista for us,” James Sabry, Roche’s head of partnering, said in an interview on the sidelines of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

Carmot was one in a flurry of recent deals Roche has made to bolster its pipeline. The company is also interested in oncology, neurology and ophthalmology as well as cardiovascular medicine, Sabry said. 

While many companies are trying to break into the hot weight-loss market, Sabry said Roche is one of only a handful of suitors with the size and global reach to run the large, costly trials necessary to bring new drugs to market. Marketing obesity medicines is also more complicated than other areas like cancer because drugmakers need to deal with primary-care doctors instead of a few specialised treatment centres, he said.

“When we’re trying to get a deal done, we find more competitors in oncology,” he said. “You’d think everyone must be competing with you for metabolism drugs, but it’s not that way.”

Roche was one of the first pharmaceutical companies to work on an experimental drug in the GLP-1 class, a category that includes Novo’s Wegovy and Lilly’s Zepbound. But it halted development more than a decade ago after patients dropped out of a study due to side effects such as nausea.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa’s Gaza genocide case against Israel — how it will be argued, and the prospects for success
Op-eds

South Africa’s Gaza genocide case against Israel — how it will be argued, and the prospects for success
What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
Maverick News

What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
How South Africa seeks an order to stop the carnage in Gaza and prevent a genocide
Maverick News

How South Africa seeks an order to stop the carnage in Gaza and prevent a genocide
SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
Maverick News

SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
South Africa

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?

TOP READS IN SECTION

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
South Africa

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
Woolworths cafés going cashless? Cash no longer king as merchants are within their rights to refuse it
Business Maverick

Woolworths cafés going cashless? Cash no longer king as merchants are within their rights to refuse it
Competition Commission’s currency rigging case against most commercial banks collapses
Maverick News

Competition Commission’s currency rigging case against most commercial banks collapses
Elon Musk’s drug use is just the latest headache for Tesla’s board
Maverick News

Elon Musk’s drug use is just the latest headache for Tesla’s board
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options