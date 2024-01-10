Newsdeck

Newsdeck

ECB’s Schnabel Says Too Early to Discuss Interest-Rate Cuts

ECB’s Schnabel Says Too Early to Discuss Interest-Rate Cuts
Isabel Schnabel
By Bloomberg
10 Jan 2024
0

Talk of lowering European Central Bank borrowing costs is premature at this stage, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said. 

“It is too early to discuss rate cuts,” she said in a Q&A session on X. “We will keep our key policy rates at restrictive levels until we are confident that inflation sustainably returns to our 2% target. This requires additional data confirming the disinflationary process.”

The ECB has kept rates on hold at its last two meetings as it assesses the impact of its tightening campaign on the economy. Investors have been betting that the first cut will come in the spring — a prospect that several officials have dismissed as too soon.

European Central Bank

@ecb

????????@Isabel_Schnabel: It is too early to discuss rate cuts. We will keep our key policy rates at restrictive levels until we are confident that inflation sustainably returns to our 2% target. This requires additional data confirming the disinflationary process. #AskECB
Schöpfungsplan@AlleundKeinen
Replying to European Central Bank@ecb Isabel Schnabel ????????????????@Isabel_Schnabel
The market is pricing cuts in 2024 pretty aggressively. Yet the ECB forecasts predict core inflation above 2% for the entire year. At which level inflation would have to either realize or be forecasted at, for the ECB to start cutting this year. Thank you

http://twitter.com/AlleundKeinen/statuses/1743276347365978591

Sent via Twitter Web App.

View original tweet.

Addressing a question about the differing outlook between policymakers and investors, Schnabel said she doesn’t see a lack of credibility on the part of the central bank.

“There can be different views on future economic developments and the inflation outlook,” she said.

The Executive Board member also highlighted that “financial conditions have loosened more than projected,” explaining that this easing is linked to expected rate cuts.

Turning to the economy, Schnabel said that the euro-area economy faces subdued prospects even if the worst of the downturn may be over.

“There is evidence that sentiment indicators are bottoming out, but the near-term economic outlook remains weak in line with our projections,” she said.

That chimes with comments from ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos earlier on Wednesday, who said that output in the euro area probably continued contracting at the end of last year, producing a shallow recession.

Inflation has slowed dramatically, reaching 2.4% before a December rebound that reflected the withdrawal of government aid to deal with higher energy costs. The retreat is expected to continue this year, though at a slower pace than in 2023.

“Inflation has eased but underlying price pressures remain elevated,” Schnabel said. “Policy rates need to be sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary to ensure that inflation sustainably returns to 2%. A slowing economy is part of monetary policy transmission.”

Read More on the ECB:
Euro Zone May Have Ended 2023 in Recession, Guindos Says

ECB’s Villeroy Reiterates That Rates Will Be Cut This Year

Eur-Zone Unemployment Hits Record Low, Defying Recession Gloom

Schnabel also said:

  • “Our projections foresee inflation reaching our 2% target in 2025. So we are on the right track. Geopolitical tensions are one of the upside risks to inflation as they could drive up energy prices or freight costs. That’s why we need to remain vigilant”
  • “The drop in unemployment to a historical low confirms continued strong resilience in labor markets, which is broadly in line with the December 2023 staff projections. As inflation falls, we continue to expect a gradual decline in wage growth in 2024”
  • “The new fiscal rules are a step in the right direction. They are less procyclical, use a differentiated approach across member states and acknowledge the importance of public investment. However, the new framework lacks a central fiscal capacity”
  • “We should intensify efforts to green our lending operations, including the collateral framework. First steps are already being taken. Green targeted lending operations could be considered when monetary policy needs to become expansionary again”
  • “The need for higher private and public investments due to the green transition as well as digitalisation and geopolitical shifts may lead to the neutral rate being higher than before the pandemic”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How South Africa seeks an order to stop the carnage in Gaza and prevent a genocide
Maverick News

How South Africa seeks an order to stop the carnage in Gaza and prevent a genocide
EXPLAINER — what we know about Jacob Zuma’s new party
Maverick News

EXPLAINER — what we know about Jacob Zuma’s new party
What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
Maverick News

What Israel is likely to say in its defence at the International Court of Justice
Party divisions on SA genocide case against Israel – newbies Change Starts Now, Rise Mzansi in support, Maimane’s Bosa says it’s a ‘misstep’
Maverick News

Party divisions on SA genocide case against Israel – newbies Change Starts Now, Rise Mzansi in support, Maimane’s Bosa says it’s a ‘misstep’
SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion
Maverick News

SARS nails high-flying Eskom contractor for millions in tax evasion

TOP READS IN SECTION

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
Newsdeck

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
Blinken says daily toll in Gaza too high, Israel genocide charge meritless
Newsdeck

Blinken says daily toll in Gaza too high, Israel genocide charge meritless
Woods announces end of decades-long partnership with Nike
Newsdeck

Woods announces end of decades-long partnership with Nike
I have a picture for you! 9 - 15 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 – 15 December 2023
Moon lander problem threatens mission after Vulcan rocket makes successful debut
Newsdeck

Moon lander problem threatens mission after Vulcan rocket makes successful debut

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options