ECB’s Schnabel Says Too Early to Discuss Interest-Rate Cuts

The ECB has kept rates on hold at its last two meetings as it assesses the impact of its tightening campaign on the economy. Investors have been betting that the first cut will come in the spring — a prospect that several officials have dismissed as too soon.

Addressing a question about the differing outlook between policymakers and investors, Schnabel said she doesn’t see a lack of credibility on the part of the central bank.

“There can be different views on future economic developments and the inflation outlook,” she said.

The Executive Board member also highlighted that “financial conditions have loosened more than projected,” explaining that this easing is linked to expected rate cuts.

Turning to the economy, Schnabel said that the euro-area economy faces subdued prospects even if the worst of the downturn may be over.

“There is evidence that sentiment indicators are bottoming out, but the near-term economic outlook remains weak in line with our projections,” she said.

That chimes with comments from ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos earlier on Wednesday, who said that output in the euro area probably continued contracting at the end of last year, producing a shallow recession.

Inflation has slowed dramatically, reaching 2.4% before a December rebound that reflected the withdrawal of government aid to deal with higher energy costs. The retreat is expected to continue this year, though at a slower pace than in 2023.

“Inflation has eased but underlying price pressures remain elevated,” Schnabel said. “Policy rates need to be sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary to ensure that inflation sustainably returns to 2%. A slowing economy is part of monetary policy transmission.”

Schnabel also said: