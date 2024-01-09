Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Tom Cruise Partners With Warner Bros. for New Film Franchises

Tom Cruise Partners With Warner Bros. for New Film Franchises
Tom Cruise
By Bloomberg
09 Jan 2024
0

Tom Cruise, who has done some of his biggest movies with Paramount Pictures, is partnering with rival Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. to develop new film franchises.

The star will have an office on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

Cruise, 61, has a long-running relationship with Paramount that includes starring in and producing the Top Gun and Mission Impossible films. He’s always made movies for other studios, however, including memorable roles for Warner Bros. in pictures such as Risky Business and Eyes Wide Shut.

The star partnered with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. in 2006 to bring back the United Artists brand after a public fight with then-Paramount chief Sumner Redstone. The United Artists revival wasn’t successful.

The Warner Bros. studio is under new management since its 2022 merger with cable TV channel operator Discovery Inc. In the statement, studio co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said they discussed bringing Cruise back to Warner Bros. even before they joined the company.

Paramount still has another Mission Impossible film in development.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa’s Gaza genocide case against Israel — how it will be argued, and the prospects for success
Op-eds

South Africa’s Gaza genocide case against Israel — how it will be argued, and the prospects for success
Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
Maverick News

Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
South Africa

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
Damage control — Mantashe plays down ‘excited’ Mbalula admission over Nkandla security upgrades 
Maverick News

Damage control — Mantashe plays down ‘excited’ Mbalula admission over Nkandla security upgrades 
Nzimande vows to sue Outa for spreading ‘nefarious’ lies
Maverick News

Nzimande vows to sue Outa for spreading ‘nefarious’ lies

TOP READS IN SECTION

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
Newsdeck

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
Woods announces end of decades-long partnership with Nike
Newsdeck

Woods announces end of decades-long partnership with Nike
‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Holdovers’ Win First Awards at Golden Globes
Newsdeck

‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Holdovers’ Win First Awards at Golden Globes
Flooding hits southeast Australia as heavy storms drench region
Newsdeck

Flooding hits southeast Australia as heavy storms drench region
I have a picture for you! 9 - 15 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 – 15 December 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options