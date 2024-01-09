Microsoft Says AI Service Will Accelerate Scientific Discovery

Introduced last year, Azure Quantum Elements doesn’t actually rely on quantum computing despite the name. That’s partly because the company’s effort to develop working quantum computers, which use the movement of subatomic particles to process massive amounts of data, is running behind schedule. But Microsoft has been rapidly baking generative AI into most of its products, including this one. “AI isn’t going to just be for helping make Office and enterprise products better,” Zander said. “It’s also going to be something that can accelerate scientific discovery.”

One area of particular focus is the ongoing effort to weed out so-called forever chemicals that have been linked to cancer and are used in hundreds of everyday products—from fabric protectors, electronics and non-stick pans to foams, tapes and even toilet paper. Zander said Microsoft can help customers more quickly find safer alternatives.

Ultimately, the company plans to harness the power of quantum computing to accelerate scientific discovery.

“In order to do computational chemistry and molecular science, we need very large scale quantum computers,” he said. “We’re all working on those, but eventually we will get there.”