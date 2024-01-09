Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Defendant in Trump’s Georgia case accuses DA, prosecutor of ‘improper’ relationship

Defendant in Trump’s Georgia case accuses DA, prosecutor of ‘improper’ relationship
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at an event in Houston, Texas on 2 November 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Adam Davis)
By Reuters
09 Jan 2024
0

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A co-defendant in former U.S. President Donald Trump's Georgia 2020 election interference case on Monday accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the case's special prosecutor of engaging in "an improper, clandestine personal relationship."

The accusation came in a filing by co-defendant Michael Roman, who is seeking to have his indictment dismissed.

The document, citing sources, alleges a romantic relationship between Willis and the prosecutor, Nathan Wade, and says Willis contracted Wade without the required approval by the county.

“Sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed Willis and Wade had an ongoing, personal and romantic relationship during the pendency of Wade’s divorce proceedings.”

The 127-page filing also alleges that the pair profited “significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers,” adding that Wade has been paid $653,881 as of December 2023.

“Accordingly, the district attorney and the special prosecutor have violated laws regulating the use of public monies, suffer from irreparable conflicts of interest, and have violated their oaths of office under the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct and should be disqualified from prosecuting this matter,” the filing said.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Willis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ABC News, citing a spokesman, reported that the office would “respond through appropriate court filings.”

Roman is one of 19 defendants charged with racketeering, which is used to target members of organized crime groups and carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, and other charges in Georgia in August.

The charges, which were brought by Willis, stem from Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
South Africa

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
The case of the R44,057 NSFAS umbrellas: Blade Nzimande vows to sue Outa for spreading ‘nefarious’ lies
Maverick News

The case of the R44,057 NSFAS umbrellas: Blade Nzimande vows to sue Outa for spreading ‘nefarious’ lies
Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
Maverick News

Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
It was a lie — Mbalula admits ANC tricked Parliament to protect Zuma in Nkandla ‘fire pool’ debacle
Maverick News

It was a lie — Mbalula admits ANC tricked Parliament to protect Zuma in Nkandla ‘fire pool’ debacle
Zuma will have to be kicked out of the ANC, but the disciplinary process will matter too
Maverick News

Zuma will have to be kicked out of the ANC, but the disciplinary process will matter too

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Holdovers’ Win First Awards at Golden Globes
Newsdeck

‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Holdovers’ Win First Awards at Golden Globes
Flooding hits southeast Australia as heavy storms drench region
Newsdeck

Flooding hits southeast Australia as heavy storms drench region
IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
Newsdeck

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
I have a picture for you! 9 - 15 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 – 15 December 2023
Denmark’s Queen Steps Down as World’s Longest Ruling Monarch
Newsdeck

Denmark’s Queen Steps Down as World’s Longest Ruling Monarch

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options