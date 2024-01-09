Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Blinken says daily toll in Gaza too high, Israel genocide charge meritless

Blinken says daily toll in Gaza too high, Israel genocide charge meritless
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, speaks during a news conference at the US State Department in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, 20 December 2023. (Photo: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Reuters
09 Jan 2024
0

TEL AVIV, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States believes South Africa's genocide charge against Israel is "meritless," but the daily toll of war on civilians in Gaza is far too high.

Blinken made the comment at a press conference after talks in Tel Aviv with Israeli leaders.

Blinken said Palestinians must be able to return home as soon as conditions allow and cited an agreement on a plan for the United Nations to carry out an assessment mission in Gaza.

Blinken said the United States rejected any proposals advocating a resettlement of Palestinians outside Gaza and stressed that the Palestinian authority has responsibility to reform itself.

Blinken, who visited several other countries in the Middle East this week, also said that many countries in the Middle East are ready to invest in the future of Gaza, but only with a clear pathway to a Palestinian state.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis, Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom; editing by Deepa Babington)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa’s Gaza genocide case against Israel — how it will be argued, and the prospects for success
Op-eds

South Africa’s Gaza genocide case against Israel — how it will be argued, and the prospects for success
Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
Maverick News

Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
South Africa

After the Bell: If hope is not a strategy, is prayer?
Damage control — Mantashe plays down ‘excited’ Mbalula admission over Nkandla security upgrades 
Maverick News

Damage control — Mantashe plays down ‘excited’ Mbalula admission over Nkandla security upgrades 
Nzimande vows to sue Outa for spreading ‘nefarious’ lies
Maverick News

Nzimande vows to sue Outa for spreading ‘nefarious’ lies

TOP READS IN SECTION

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
Newsdeck

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
Woods announces end of decades-long partnership with Nike
Newsdeck

Woods announces end of decades-long partnership with Nike
‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Holdovers’ Win First Awards at Golden Globes
Newsdeck

‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Holdovers’ Win First Awards at Golden Globes
Flooding hits southeast Australia as heavy storms drench region
Newsdeck

Flooding hits southeast Australia as heavy storms drench region
I have a picture for you! 9 - 15 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 – 15 December 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options