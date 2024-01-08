‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Holdovers’ Win First Awards at Golden Globes

Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Jan. 7. Photographer: Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

Oppenheimer and Barbie led among films with the most nominations going into Sunday night’s ceremony in Beverly Hills. Both Oppenheimer and The Holdovers are from Universal Pictures.

The Globes are one of the first events on the awards circuit, which will culminate with the Oscars on March 10. Studios campaign vigorously to win the trophies, which can lead to a bump in ticket sales and online purchases of their films, and score points with talent.

This year’s Globes are the first under new owners. Financier Todd Boehly and Hollywood trade publisher Jay Penske took control of the program last year after a scandal involving its previous owner, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The association was criticized for its lack of diversity and ethical lapses. The voting body has since been expanded to 300 entertainment journalists, whose names and photos are published on the Globes’ website. Gifts to members have been banned.

The Globes ceremony, the 81st in its history, was hosted by comedian Jo Koy. It’s airing on CBS after NBC ended its longstanding relationship following the scandal.