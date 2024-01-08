Newsdeck

Newsdeck

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt

IPhone survives 4,900m fall, helps steer jet-panel hunt
The missing part of the Alaska Airlines aircraft that suffered a serious blowout on the evening of Jan. 5 has been found, according to US federal air safety investigators. The door plug was found in the backyard of a Portland-based school teacher. Bloomberg's Benedikt Kammel reports.
By Bloomberg
08 Jan 2024
0

Among the harrowing details of the blown-off fuselage panel that triggered a sudden decompression event on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, one revelation seemed to defy the laws of physics: one of the mobile phones that had been sucked out of the Boeing Co. 737 Max 9 jet’s cabin remained in functioning condition after a 16,000-foot tumble.

A new-generation Apple Inc. iPhone landed intact, unlocked and with hours of battery life remaining on a Portland, Oregon roadside, according to a post on X by a user calling himself Seanathan Bates, who said he discovered the device. The screen showed an email from Alaska Airlines about a baggage claim for the flight, based on Bates’ photos.

The phone was in airplane mode, Bates said in a TikTok video. “It was still pretty clean, no scratches on it, sitting under a bush and it didn’t have a screenlock on it,” he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed at a briefing on Sunday that one phone was found on the side of a road and another in a yard. The people have handed in both of the devices, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters.

“We’ll look through those and then return them” to passengers, Homendy said. “It also helps in telling us, ‘Are we looking in the right area?”’

Bates couldn’t be reached for comment. An NTSB spokesperson later confirmed Bates’s account and said the phone had been turned over to Alaska Airlines.

The fuselage panel that blew off the plane was eventually discovered in the backyard of a Portland-based schoolteacher.

Apple says on its website that iPhone or its battery can be damaged if dropped. In this case, the only part that appeared broken in Bates’ post was the charger cord; even the screen was intact. The end of the cord was still plugged into the phone, but the rest of the cable was detached.

Flight 1282 was forced to turn back minutes after takeoff when the panel broke loose from the fuselage. None of the 171 passengers aboard the Max 9 jet was seriously injured. It landed safely back in Portland about 20 minutes after takeoff, having reached more than 4,900m in altitude before turning around.

The US Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded more than 170 Max 9 aircraft to conduct safety checks before they are returned to service.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
Maverick News

Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
It was a lie — Mbalula admits ANC tricked Parliament to protect Zuma in Nkandla ‘fire pool’ debacle
Maverick News

It was a lie — Mbalula admits ANC tricked Parliament to protect Zuma in Nkandla ‘fire pool’ debacle
Calls for action after recordings expose alleged cosy relationship between Blade Nzimande, NSFAS chair Ernest Khosa and service providers 
Maverick News

Calls for action after recordings expose alleged cosy relationship between Blade Nzimande, NSFAS chair Ernest Khosa and service providers 
The case of the R44,057 NSFAS umbrellas: Blade Nzimande vows to sue Outa for spreading ‘nefarious’ lies
Maverick News

The case of the R44,057 NSFAS umbrellas: Blade Nzimande vows to sue Outa for spreading ‘nefarious’ lies
Barry Holland — a South African ultramarathon legend’s devoted journey
Maverick News

Barry Holland — a South African ultramarathon legend’s devoted journey

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Holdovers’ Win First Awards at Golden Globes
Newsdeck

‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Holdovers’ Win First Awards at Golden Globes
Flooding hits southeast Australia as heavy storms drench region
Newsdeck

Flooding hits southeast Australia as heavy storms drench region
Denmark’s Queen Steps Down as World’s Longest Ruling Monarch
Newsdeck

Denmark’s Queen Steps Down as World’s Longest Ruling Monarch
I have a picture for you! 9 - 15 December 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 9 – 15 December 2023
Bangladesh PM Extends Her Rule in Polls Shunned by Rivals
Newsdeck

Bangladesh PM Extends Her Rule in Polls Shunned by Rivals

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted