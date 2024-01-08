Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

By Rico
08 Jan 2024
  • David C says:
    8 January 2024 at 20:43

    Painfully true. I guess adding the 3-5 other SA “athletes” standing around watching the one perosn dig the hole would be too realistic?

  • Dee Bee says:
    8 January 2024 at 20:47

    Brilliant! We’re told so often about the ‘shovel-ready’ projects that are going to transform South Africa, but the shovels that haven’t been stolen by the ANC have been used to dig us into an even deeper hole than we’re already in. Probably paid 1,000 times the going rate for those shovels too.

