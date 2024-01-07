Defend Truth

BOMBSHELL REPORT

Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal

Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
Elon Musk, SA-born chief executive of Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter). (Photo: Antonio Masiello / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
07 Jan 2024
1

Musk has used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, often at private parties, the Journal said, citing unnamed witnesses and others with knowledge of the matter.

Elon Musk’s drug use has worried executives and board members at businesses he runs, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the billionaire and the companies.

Musk has used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, often at private parties, the Journal said, citing unnamed witnesses and others with knowledge of the matter. People close to the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer told the newspaper his drug use was ongoing, and that, in particular, he was consuming ketamine. Musk said in August he had a prescription to use the drug as an antidepressant.

After Musk puffed on a joint containing marijuana on Joe Rogan’s podcast in September 2018, the Pentagon reviewed the federal security clearance tied to his role as CEO of Space Exploration Technologies, which is certified to launch military spy satellites, Bloomberg News first reported in March 2019.

“After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA’s request, to do 3 years of random drug testing,” Musk (52) posted on Sunday on X, the social media company he owns. “Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol.”

Musk didn’t respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News. Alex Spiro, an attorney for the billionaire, told the Journal that his client was “regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test”, and referred to “false facts” in the article, but didn’t detail them.

SpaceX is now the only US company approved to transport Nasa astronauts to and from the International Space Station. The Pentagon has stepped up purchases of launches from the closely held company in recent years, and in June contracted with SpaceX’s satellite communications business Starlink to support Ukraine’s military.

The Journal reported that Linda Johnson Rice, who became a Tesla director in 2017, didn’t stand for re-election two years later out of frustration with Musk’s behaviour and her concerns about his alleged drug use. 

Read more about SA-born Musk in Daily Maverick: Revenge of the nerd – who is Elon Musk? 

Musk oversees six companies: Tesla, SpaceX and X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter; the tunnelling venture The Boring Co.; brain implant developer Neuralink; and artificial intelligence startup xAI. His $219.4-billion net worth ranks as No 1 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
Maverick News

Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
Judge Dikgang Moseneke to help preside over South Africa’s contentious genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Maverick News

Judge Dikgang Moseneke to help preside over South Africa’s contentious genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Newly qualified SA doctors shut out of jobs owing to budget constraints — union
Maverick News

Newly qualified SA doctors shut out of jobs owing to budget constraints — union
Rumours of Thabo Mbeki’s death are greatly exaggerated
Maverick News

Rumours of Thabo Mbeki’s death are greatly exaggerated
Durban tourism still limping following lacklustre holiday season while KZN overall sees uptick
Maverick News

Durban tourism still limping following lacklustre holiday season while KZN overall sees uptick

TOP READS IN SECTION

Judge Dikgang Moseneke to help preside over South Africa’s contentious genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Maverick News

Judge Dikgang Moseneke to help preside over South Africa’s contentious genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
Maverick News

Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX leaders, reports Wall Street Journal
Durban tourism still limping following lacklustre holiday season while KZN overall sees uptick
Maverick News

Durban tourism still limping following lacklustre holiday season while KZN overall sees uptick
Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius home on parole 11 years after killing Reeva Steenkamp
Maverick News

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius home on parole 11 years after killing Reeva Steenkamp
Rumours of Thabo Mbeki’s death are greatly exaggerated
Maverick News

Rumours of Thabo Mbeki’s death are greatly exaggerated

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options