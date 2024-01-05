Newsdeck

Gold Falls as US Jobs Data Curbs Bets on Early Fed Easing

SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 09: A worker holds gold granules at the Rand Refinery, the largest and most modern gold refinery in the world, in Germiston, South Africa, on June 9, 2006. (Photo by Henner Frankenfeld/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
05 Jan 2024
Gold fell after a US jobs report showed the labor market holding up better than forecast, denting expectations for the Federal Reserve to rapidly cut interest rates this year.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 216,000 in December, above the median economist estimate, while wages climbed more than expected. The dollar and Treasury yields gained following the print, while gold slid as much as 0.9%.

The figures will diminish bets that the Fed will rapidly shift to monetary loosening this year, which would benefit non-yielding assets like gold. The metal rallied on those expectations in late December, but has given up much of the gains as data pointed to the economy remaining robust.

Focus will turn to other US data later in the session, including gauges of services and prices from the Institute for Supply Management.

Gold declined 0.5% to $2,032.95 an ounce as of 1:46 p.m. in London, and is on track for a weekly loss of 1.5%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%. Platinum and palladium fell, while silver was little changed.

Payment options