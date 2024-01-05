Gold Falls as US Jobs Data Curbs Bets on Early Fed Easing

The figures will diminish bets that the Fed will rapidly shift to monetary loosening this year, which would benefit non-yielding assets like gold. The metal rallied on those expectations in late December, but has given up much of the gains as data pointed to the economy remaining robust.

Focus will turn to other US data later in the session, including gauges of services and prices from the Institute for Supply Management.

Gold declined 0.5% to $2,032.95 an ounce as of 1:46 p.m. in London, and is on track for a weekly loss of 1.5%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%. Platinum and palladium fell, while silver was little changed.