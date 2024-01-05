Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Electric vehicles flatline in UK as car manufacturers ask for tax cut

Electric vehicles flatline in UK as car manufacturers ask for tax cut
Test driving an Ora FunkyCat EV in London on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
05 Jan 2024
0

Electric vehicles’ market share growth has stalled in the UK, leading car manufacturers now subject to a government mandate to seek a tax cut for consumers.

Roughly one in six new cars registered last year was battery-electric, in line with the year before, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Friday. The trade group — whose members include Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan Motor Co. and BMW AG — is calling for the government to halve the value-added tax on EVs to 10% for a limited period.

Reducing VAT for three years would save consumers about £7.7-billion and put 270,000 more EVs on the road, the SMMT estimates. It also would boost car manufacturers’ ability to meet the UK’s new mandate, which calls for 22% of each manufacturer’s sales this year to be zero-emission. The share requirement ratchets up annually to 80% in 2030.

“A mandate can compel supply. It can’t compel demand,” SMMT CEO Mike Hawes told reporters. “For demand to meet those expectations, we do need to look at incentives” for the private consumer.

While the UK is the second-largest market for EVs in Europe, their market share is higher in countries including Germany and France. The UK is the only major country in Europe that no longer offers EV purchase incentives, after the government ended a plug-in car grant in June 2022.

The UK finalised its zero-emission vehicle mandate days after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in September that his government would ease the transition to EVs by allowing Britons to still buy petrol and diesel cars until 2035.

“I don’t think that the overarching message was particularly helpful,” Hawes said on Thursday. “The messaging is different from what the regulation is that affects the manufacturers.”

Overall new-car registrations jumped about 18% last year to 1.9 million, which was still roughly 18% below pre-pandemic levels. Growth was driven entirely by businesses and fleet buyers. The SMMT has forecast sales will rise about 4% this year to 1.97 million.

Businesses and fleet buyers also dominate the battery-electric segment, in large part due to compelling tax incentives. By contrast, only one in 11 private consumers are buying EVs.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Durban tourism still limping following lacklustre holiday season while KZN overall sees uptick
Maverick News

Durban tourism still limping following lacklustre holiday season while KZN overall sees uptick
A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Maverick News

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Rumours of Thabo Mbeki’s death are greatly exaggerated
Maverick News

Rumours of Thabo Mbeki’s death are greatly exaggerated
Explainer — What will happen to Oscar Pistorius when he is released from jail?
Maverick News

Explainer — What will happen to Oscar Pistorius when he is released from jail?
Markram’s Newlands heroics not enough as India tie series in shortest Test on record
South Africa

Markram’s Newlands heroics not enough as India tie series in shortest Test on record

TOP READS IN SECTION

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Maverick News

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Cost of living — These are the most expensive and cheapest cities in the world
Business Maverick

Cost of living — These are the most expensive and cheapest cities in the world
Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse
Maverick News

Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse
Survé-linked listings face JSE suspension over failure to submit annual reports timeously
Business Maverick

Survé-linked listings face JSE suspension over failure to submit annual reports timeously
After the Bell: What if you asked AI about the future of AI?
World

After the Bell: What if you asked AI about the future of AI?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.