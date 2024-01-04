Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 4 Jan

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 4 Jan
By Daily Maverick
04 Jan 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

‘Terrible start to 2024’ — nationwide rolling blackouts kick off again, signalling dark year ahead
Maverick Citizen

‘Terrible start to 2024’ — nationwide rolling blackouts kick off again, signalling dark year ahead
Rumours of Thabo Mbeki’s death are greatly exaggerated
Maverick News

Rumours of Thabo Mbeki’s death are greatly exaggerated
A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Maverick News

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Harvard chief’s shock exit exposes decade-spanning fractures
Maverick News

Harvard chief’s shock exit exposes decade-spanning fractures
Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse
Maverick News

Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 22 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 22 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 21 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 21 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 14 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 14 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 20 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 20 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 19 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 19 Dec

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options