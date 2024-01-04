Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China workers see biggest drop in hiring salaries on record

China workers see biggest drop in hiring salaries on record
Workers assemble electric motorcycles in Horwin factory in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, 14 November 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI)
By Bloomberg
04 Jan 2024
0

Wages offered to Chinese workers in major cities declined by the most on record, underscoring persisting deflationary pressures and sluggish consumer confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

Average salaries offered by companies to new hires in 38 key Chinese cities fell 1.3% to 10,420 yuan ($1,458) in the fourth quarter of 2023 from a year ago. That was the worst drop since at least 2016, according to data from online recruitment platform Zhaopin compiled by Bloomberg. 

It’s also the third consecutive quarter of decline, the longest run since data on yearly changes were first available in 2016.

In Beijing, the wages decreased 2.7% from a year ago in the fourth consecutive quarter of contraction. Salaries in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou fell 4.5%.

The data highlights the mounting deflation risks faced by China going into 2024, which weigh on its growth outlook. A gloomy job market means residents could pare back their spending, adding to downward pressure on consumer prices that are already falling at the steepest pace in three years.

It also bodes ill for the property market, which is extending its worst slump in history. With an uncertain income outlook, households could continue to delay their home purchases and avoid taking out mortgages.

China has seen widespread salary cuts in various sectors this year including technology, finance and among local government workers, a result of regulatory crackdowns and strained public finances. Beyond that, companies are also under pressure from weak domestic and overseas demand for their products.

Entry-level salaries have been falling in the so-called new-economy sectors, including electric vehicles, batteries, and solar and wind power. The average salary fell 2.3% to 13,758 yuan in December from a year earlier, according to data from a private survey by Caixin Insight Group and Business Big Data Co. 

A breakdown of the official jobless rate showed more than one in five young people could not find a job as of June, before the statistics authorities stopped publishing the numbers. That was in part due to companies’ increasing preference for experienced workers, who appear to have accepted lower wages and longer working hours due to concern over their job prospects.

The government says it is ironing out complexities in the jobless data.

A consumer confidence index compiled by the National Bureau of Statistics shows sentiment hovered around a historical low as of November, the most recent month for which data is available. 

The index takes into account peoples’ assessment of their income, employment and willingness to spend. It shows confidence is yet to improve from the levels seen in 2022, when lockdowns due to Covid-19 were still in place.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Terrible start to 2024’ — nationwide rolling blackouts kick off again, signalling dark year ahead
Maverick Citizen

‘Terrible start to 2024’ — nationwide rolling blackouts kick off again, signalling dark year ahead
Rumours of Thabo Mbeki’s death are greatly exaggerated
Maverick News

Rumours of Thabo Mbeki’s death are greatly exaggerated
A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Maverick News

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Harvard chief’s shock exit exposes decade-spanning fractures
Maverick News

Harvard chief’s shock exit exposes decade-spanning fractures
Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse
Maverick News

Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse

TOP READS IN SECTION

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Maverick News

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse
Maverick News

Transnet’s critical operation and financial situation extends from bad to worse
Cost of living — These are the most expensive and cheapest cities in the world
Business Maverick

Cost of living — These are the most expensive and cheapest cities in the world
Survé-linked listings face JSE suspension over failure to submit annual reports timeously
Business Maverick

Survé-linked listings face JSE suspension over failure to submit annual reports timeously
After the Bell: What if you asked AI about the future of AI?
World

After the Bell: What if you asked AI about the future of AI?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo