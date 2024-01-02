Defend Truth

Cape Town’s minstrels kick off Tweede Nuwe Jaar with a bang as the Klopse drum the ghoema beat

A boy from Posh Vibrant Youth troupe leaps during the Tweede Nuwe Jaar minstrel procession. Minstrel troupes from all areas across the city performed in the streets of the Cape Town city centre on 2 January 2024. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)
By Daily Maverick Reporter
02 Jan 2024
The alternative New Year celebrations date back to the mid-19th century when the Cape slaves were given a day off from their duties on 2 January.

Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) kicked off in Cape Town on Tuesday with thousands of minstrels showing off their glitzy outfits and songs. 

The ghoema beat drummed through the centre of Cape Town as the Klopse set off from the City Hall and made their way through the CBD to the Bo-Kaap. 

Tens of thousands of spectators lined the streets as the procession made its way through the city in blistering heat. 

The Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade 2024 coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, making it a double celebration for the minstrel fraternity.

cape town minstrels

A boy from the Pennsylvanians. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

cape town minstrels

The West London All Stars perform in the blazing heat. This event stems from a long tradition and legacy of Tweede Nuwe Jaar, which has been celebrated in the Cape for more than 110 years. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

cape town minstrels

The heat was so intense that the minstrel troupes had to take many breaks. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

cape town minstrels

A portrait of an older minstrel troupe member. (Photo: ER Lombard / Gallo Images)

cape town minstrels

Two-year-old Kennlyn Swartz was a hit among the crowd. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

cape town minstrels

A member of the Juvie Boys shows his war paint. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

cape town minstrels

The Fieka troupe on the move. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

cape town minstrels

Participants in the Tweede Nuwe Jaar procession. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

