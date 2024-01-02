Business Maverick

FUEL FOR THOUGHT

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet

A happier new year — welcome relief at pump as fuel prices plummet
Fuel prices set to drop on Wednesday by 62c/l, diesel by R1.26/l and paraffin by R1.24/l. (Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)
By Georgina Crouth
02 Jan 2024
1

The prices of diesel, petrol and liquid paraffin have come down significantly this month.

This January, there’s one less thing to worry about: fuel prices are set to drop on Wednesday.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has confirmed a welcome reduction in the prices of petrol, diesel and paraffin, which come into effect at midnight.

The retail price of 93-unleaded petrol will decrease 62c/l, while 95-unleaded drops by 76c/l. Diesel drops by R1.26/l for 0.005% sulphur and R1.18/l for 0.05% sulphur, while illuminating paraffin is down by R1.24/l.

The department attributed the main reasons for the fuel price adjustments to a reduction in the average price of Brent Crude oil, which decreased from $82.62 to $77.35 during the period under review; the average international product prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreasing in line with the lower crude oil prices; an increase in the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) due to higher freight cost; the depreciation of the rand against the dollar, which caused higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin; the Slate Levy; and an octane differential between 95 and 93 petrol grades.

Last week, the Automobile Association predicted that prices would be lowered, basing its comments on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund, after oil prices stabilised when major shipping companies resumed passage following attacks in the Red Sea. 

In a statement, the association said although it expects fuel to be cheaper in January, it is concerned about overall high prices. 

“If the expected decreases are realised, petrol prices will still be higher than they were in January 2023, but diesel prices will be marginally cheaper than at the same time. We must see all of this in the context of consumers who are still recovering from steep fuel price hikes in September and October.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: Get pumped, South Africa! Relief on way for motorists, says AA

The AA said while 2024 was starting on a positive note for consumers, it’s still too early to determine if the trend to lower prices will continue, especially given the current geo-political developments which affect international oil prices.

“For this reason, a sustainable solution to mitigating rising fuel costs is still necessary and until that solution is found, citizens will be at the mercy of fuel price hikes. We again call on (the) government to urgently initiate a transparent review of the fuel pricing structure to seek this solution.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Was going to space a good idea?
Maverick Life

Was going to space a good idea?
Court victory for SARS monitoring tobacco warehouses via CCTV cameras
Maverick News

Court victory for SARS monitoring tobacco warehouses via CCTV cameras
About time — Cape Town’s business blacklisting highlights history of gang suspicions amid reputational risk
Maverick News

About time — Cape Town’s business blacklisting highlights history of gang suspicions amid reputational risk
Selma Browde's death leaves South Africa a little poorer
South Africa

Selma Browde's death leaves South Africa a little poorer
Dobson unfazed by squad injuries as Stormers climb up the URC table at impenetrable home ground
Maverick News

Dobson unfazed by squad injuries as Stormers climb up the URC table at impenetrable home ground

TOP READS IN SECTION

Court victory for SARS monitoring tobacco warehouses via CCTV cameras
Maverick News

Court victory for SARS monitoring tobacco warehouses via CCTV cameras
About time — Cape Town’s business blacklisting highlights history of gang suspicions amid reputational risk
Maverick News

About time — Cape Town’s business blacklisting highlights history of gang suspicions amid reputational risk
Dobson unfazed by squad injuries as Stormers climb up the URC table at impenetrable home ground
Maverick News

Dobson unfazed by squad injuries as Stormers climb up the URC table at impenetrable home ground
Klopse association anniversary makes Cape Town Street Parade a double celebration for minstrels
Maverick News

Klopse association anniversary makes Cape Town Street Parade a double celebration for minstrels
Renewable energy projects may keep the lights on longer in 2024 — we hope
Business Maverick

Renewable energy projects may keep the lights on longer in 2024 — we hope

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo