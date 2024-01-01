Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 1 Jan

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 1 Jan
By Daily Maverick
01 Jan 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Court victory for SARS monitoring tobacco warehouses via CCTV cameras
Maverick News

Court victory for SARS monitoring tobacco warehouses via CCTV cameras
Selma Browde's death leaves South Africa a little poorer
South Africa

Selma Browde's death leaves South Africa a little poorer
About time — Cape Town’s business blacklisting highlights history of gang suspicions amid reputational risk
Maverick News

About time — Cape Town’s business blacklisting highlights history of gang suspicions amid reputational risk
Chery on top: Chinese manufacturer posts record 2023 sales in South Africa
South Africa

Chery on top: Chinese manufacturer posts record 2023 sales in South Africa
Fighting back against food poverty and climate change through indigenous farming methods
DM168

Fighting back against food poverty and climate change through indigenous farming methods

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 22 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 22 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 20 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 20 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 19 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 19 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 14 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 14 Dec
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 21 Dec
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 21 Dec

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options