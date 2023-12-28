World

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS UPDATE: 29 DECEMBER 2023

Half of Red Sea container fleet avoids route after commercial ship attacks

Half of Red Sea container fleet avoids route after commercial ship attacks
Screengrab captured from a video shows Yemen's Houthi fighters' takeover of the Galaxy Leader on the Red Sea coast off Al-Hudaydah on 20 November 2023 in the Red Sea, Yemen. (Photo: Houthi Movement via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
28 Dec 2023
0

The figures show the scale of the mounting maritime disruption after Houthis launched more than 100 attacks on commercial ships in the past month.

Half of the container ship fleet that regularly transits the Red Sea and Suez Canal is avoiding the route now because of the threat of attacks, according to new industry data.

The tally compiled by Flexport shows 299 vessels with a combined capacity to carry 4.3 million 20-foot containers had either changed course or planned to. That’s about double the number from a week ago and equates to about 18% of global capacity.

The diverted journeys around Africa can take as much as 25% longer than using the Suez Canal shortcut between Asia and Europe, according to Flexport. Those trips are more costly and may lead to higher prices for consumers on everything from sneakers to food to oil if the longer sailings persist.

The attacks in the Red Sea are carried out by Yemen-based Houthis, who say they’re targeting ships linked to Israel in support of the Palestinians. But ships without direct links to Israel also have been targeted, and as the escalation of the war threatens global trade, a US-led task force is trying to bolster security on the key waterway.

Some ships are trying to broadcast their neutrality as they continue using the route.  

Read more: Biden says Iraq strike meant to deter attacks on US personnel

The trend in Flexport’s numbers mirrors a separate count by Swiss freight-forwarder Kuehne + Nagel International that, as of Wednesday, showed 364 vessels with capacity for 5 million 20-foot containers being rerouted around Africa. That compares with 314 vessels on 22 December.

The figures show the scale of the mounting maritime disruption after Houthis launched more than 100 attacks on commercial ships in the past month. The MSC United VIII container ship was targeted on Tuesday while en route to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia.

Fifteen container vessels — 10 of them operated by AP Moller-Maersk — have either stayed on course or recently abandoned diversion plans in order to cross into the Red Sea towards Suez, according to Flexport’s analysis of Alphaliner data as of Wednesday.

US sanctions funding for Houthis as Red Sea threats persist

The US sanctioned one person and three money exchanges it said have helped transfer millions of dollars to the Houthis on behalf of Iran.

The action Thursday comes as the Yemen-based militant group’s attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea have snarled trade in the region, sending half of the container ship fleet that regularly uses the sea and the Suez Canal on much longer routes.

Read more: Half of Red Sea Container-Ship Fleet Avoids Route After Attacks

Brian Nelson, the Treasury Department’s Under-Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement the action “underscores our resolve to restrict the illicit flow of funds to the Houthis, who continue to conduct dangerous attacks on international shipping and risk further destabilizing the region”.

Treasury sanctioned Turkey-based money exchanger Al Aman Kargo Ithalat Ihracat Ve Nakliyat Limited Sirketi, which it said serves as a conduit for Iranian money to the Houthis’ businesses in Yemen. The agency sanctioned Nabco Money Exchange and Remittance in connection with this trade.

Treasury also sanctioned Nabil Ali Ahmed Al-Hadha, the president of the Currency Exchangers Association in Houthi-controlled parts of Sanaa, alleging that he served as a financial intermediary for the Houthis’ Iranian sponsors and helped disguise the source of the funds by converting them into Yemeni rials using Al Rawda Exchange and Money Transfers Company. DM

Read more in Daily Maverick: Israel-Palestine War
Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mbongeni Ngema was a legend, but don't sugar-coat his track record
Maverick News

Mbongeni Ngema was a legend, but don't sugar-coat his track record
Tenants win right not to pay Sea Point mall’s ‘diesel recovery costs’ incurred during load shedding
Maverick News

Tenants win right not to pay Sea Point mall’s ‘diesel recovery costs’ incurred during load shedding
Five key economic factors to watch in SA in the coming year
Maverick News

Five key economic factors to watch in SA in the coming year
Chery on top: Chinese manufacturer posts record 2023 sales in South Africa
South Africa

Chery on top: Chinese manufacturer posts record 2023 sales in South Africa
Houthi attacks, US retaliatory strikes in Iraq heighten risk of wider war; Biden, Qatar leader in bid to release Gaza hostages
World

Houthi attacks, US retaliatory strikes in Iraq heighten risk of wider war; Biden, Qatar leader in bid to release Gaza hostages

TOP READS IN SECTION

Five key economic factors to watch in SA in the coming year
Maverick News

Five key economic factors to watch in SA in the coming year
Cape Town International ranked third-best airport in the world
South Africa

Cape Town International ranked third-best airport in the world
Five-star Rabada puts Proteas in early driving seat against India
Maverick News

Five-star Rabada puts Proteas in early driving seat against India
Netanyahu spells out conditions for peace; Israel will need $8bn more in defence spending - finance ministry
World

Netanyahu spells out conditions for peace; Israel will need $8bn more in defence spending – finance ministry
Houthi attacks, US retaliatory strikes in Iraq heighten risk of wider war; Biden, Qatar leader in bid to release Gaza hostages
World

Houthi attacks, US retaliatory strikes in Iraq heighten risk of wider war; Biden, Qatar leader in bid to release Gaza hostages

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options