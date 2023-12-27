The most recent arrest was on the Day of Goodwill (Boxing Day) after a police officer allegedly opened fire on four people — fatally wounding one — in Somerset West.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed the arrest.

Shuping said that at about 3am on 26 December, four people — two men and two women — were walking on the R44 in Somerset West when a police van stopped next to them and police officers demanded to search them.

“They complied and, after they were searched, the police officers told them to go back home, but they explained that they were going to buy electricity at the nearby petrol station. It is alleged that the officers did not want to listen to them and the four people were adamant that they had to buy electricity.

“One of the police officers allegedly took out his firearm and fired at them, and one of them was fatally wounded.”

The officer was expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday on charges of murder, assault and illegal possession of ammunition.

Corruption

In the Free State, a collaboration between Ipid and the SA Police Service (SAPS) led to the arrest on 23 December of two police officers and a woman for corruption.

Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the woman arrived at the Welkom Police Station at 3am on 23 December to open a rape case against her boyfriend.

However, he said, police officers at the station convinced the woman not to open a case against the boyfriend on condition that he paid R5,000.

“The boyfriend then agreed to pay the money,” Raburabu said, “and he reported the matter to Ipid, which set up an entrapment in collaboration with the SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit.”

A team of Ipid and SAPS officers arrested the three suspects at the Welkom Police Station. They appeared in the Welkom Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 27 December, on charges of corruption and the matter was postponed for seven days.

Attempted murder and kidnapping

On Wednesday, December 20, two Atlantis police officers were arrested on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping. They allegedly shot a suspected thief in the industrial area adjacent to Atlantis in the Western Cape. The suspected thief allegedly stole a car battery that belonged to one of the officers.

Raburabu told Daily Maverick that Kevin Tamboer and Stanton van Heerden were arrested after a monthlong investigation.

“They appeared in the Atlantis Magistrates’ Court and were granted R15,000 bail. At this stage, the involvement of a third officer is still under investigation,” Raburabu said.

The case was postponed until 14 February.

Business robbery

In North West, eight people, including six police officers, appeared in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 21 December, on counts of business robbery, kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. They were each granted bail of R2,000.

They were arrested on Wednesday, 20 December, by the provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit and Mmakau detectives in connection with a robbery in Mmakau on Friday, 15 December, when the owner of a tavern was allegedly assaulted and robbed of R60,000.

According to information, one of the suspects was driving a marked police vehicle during the robbery.

The accused are Sergeant Matlala Letsoko (43), Sergeant Lesiba Kgopa, (49), Constable Sejameriri Mamphekgo (34), Constable Croesus Chirwa (33) Constable Joy Makotla (32), Sergeant Masilo Mononyane (46), Emmanuel Lorekang (45) and Itumeleng Malebetsane (50). The police officers are attached to Pretoria Public Order Police, Tshwane District Crime Intelligence and Rietgat Visible Policing.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the suspects were likely to face additional charges, including for a business robbery allegedly committed in Hebron.

Rape

A Bloemfontein constable stationed at Park Road Police Station was arrested on 3 December after allegedly raping a 21-year-old male.

The officer and a colleague were patrolling a street on 3 December at around 3.15am when they saw the complainant urinating in the street.

According to Ipid’s Shuping, the police officers arrested the man and took him to the police station. The constable went inside the station with the man while his colleague waited in the car.

“After a few minutes, the officer came back with the complainant without detaining him, and they dropped him off at the taxi rank. The complainant later came back to the police station to open a case of rape against the police officer, and he was arrested by Ipid,” Shuping said. DM