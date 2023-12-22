Newsdeck

Newsdeck

South Africa opener Elgar to retire after India series

South Africa opener Elgar to retire after India series
South African captain Dean Elgar departs after he was caught lbw for two runs by Australian bowler Pat Cummins on day two of the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on 18 December 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Dave Hunt)
By Reuters
22 Dec 2023
0

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Dean Elgar will retire from international cricket at the end of the two-test home series against India that starts on Tuesday, the former South Africa test captain said.

The opening batter has played 84 tests and eight one-day internationals, scoring 5,146 runs at an average of 37.28 in the longest format, including 13 centuries and a career-best 199 against Bangladesh in 2017.

“Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate,” the 36-year-old said in a statement.

“Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams. It has been an incredible journey that I have been fortunate enough to have.”

Elgar captained South Africa in 17 tests before losing the armband to Temba Bavuma in January this year. He won nine and lost six of his matches in charge, most notably beating India 2-1 in a home series in 2022.

South Africa meet India in Centurion in the opening test starting on Dec. 26 before moving to Cape Town for the second match from Jan. 3.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Risky business — City of Cape Town blacklists companies linked to 28s gang case accused Nicole Johnson
Maverick News

Risky business — City of Cape Town blacklists companies linked to 28s gang case accused Nicole Johnson
Fugitives and fake passports — Brazil’s ‘Cocaine Queen’ investigation and the R700m drug stash sent to SA
Maverick News

Fugitives and fake passports — Brazil’s ‘Cocaine Queen’ investigation and the R700m drug stash sent to SA
Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
Business Maverick

Net closes on ‘holiday swindler’ Francois Swart after NPA, NCC attach banking accounts, arrest warrant issued
SA summer forecast bodes ill for grain crops as El Niño fans the flames of drier conditions
Maverick News

SA summer forecast bodes ill for grain crops as El Niño fans the flames of drier conditions
Simon’s Town blaze rips through 450ha, hundreds of firefighters continue battle
Maverick News

Simon’s Town blaze rips through 450ha, hundreds of firefighters continue battle

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russian court fines Google $50.8 mln over 'fake' information on Ukraine war
Newsdeck

Russian court fines Google $50.8 mln over 'fake' information on Ukraine war
Gunman kills 14 in unprecedented attack at Prague university
Newsdeck

Gunman kills 14 in unprecedented attack at Prague university
Giuliani seeks bankruptcy after $148m judgment in defamation case
Newsdeck

Giuliani seeks bankruptcy after $148m judgment in defamation case
Oklahoma man declared innocent after five decades in prison
Newsdeck

Oklahoma man declared innocent after five decades in prison
Egypt seeks to broker Gaza ceasefire as Hamas, Israel assert demands
Newsdeck

Egypt seeks to broker Gaza ceasefire as Hamas, Israel assert demands

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options