Festive joy and celebration delight CT Children’s Hospital patients

Matthew Van Zyle, one of the organisers of the event dressed as father Christmas handing out treats to children and their families at the Christmas event at Red Cross Hospital on 21 December, 2023. (Photo: Ziyanda Duba)

Children at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital were enthralled as Santa Claus abseiled down from the roof as part of a day of Christmas celebrations on Thursday this week.

It also marked the return of the Christmas celebrations day to the hospital after a three-year suspension due to Covid-19.

While some children were in wheelchairs enjoying the spectacle, others were running around and waving at Santa from below. The hospital was decked in festive colours and decorations, with the kids dressed in colourful outfits and face paint.

The Christmas event encouraged many “happy healing steps and happy smiles” said acting CEO Dr Moegamad Salie.

More than 30 members of the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement band were also in attendance and performed to a cheering crowd. Cameren Hendricks of the band graced the crowd with Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All” which she dedicated to the children.

“We sought to achieve a sense of togetherness and instil in people’s minds that the hospital is part of the community and brings unity,” Salie told Daily Maverick, adding that it is a goal of the hospital to create a “wellness atmosphere for the kids, for the staff and for the public at large”.

The man descending from the hospital roof as Santa was Matthew van Zyl, founder of Square1Paragliding.

On his second abseiling stint, van Zyl delivered sweets and gave fist pumps to kids and family members through ward windows, while other children lined up in the play area for him below.

Van Zyle told Daily Maverick he aims to address important social issues and contribute to positive change.

“Fostering change for all children with special needs is a special course, for some of us it is just a normal day but for many of the children here in the hospital this is a once-in-a-lifetime day.”

Van Zyl opened a sister company Adaptive Paragliding in 2020 as an inclusive option for people with disabilities. He said he is doing everything in his power to demonstrate that he “stands to make a change and make people understand that we can all be part of one big family”.

Among the vibrant crowd cheering for Santa were hospital staff and members of the public, including Rondebosch resident Mike Tabule who attended with his 3-year-old daughter who receives special care at the hospital.

He told Daily Maverick that the hospital’s therapeutic play area is a space for “psychological healing” for his daughter.

Tabule added that parents present at the event came with problems of their own but seeing their kids this happy felt like “a step away from the stresses of life”.

“This initiative is more of a kids’ festive experience — everything is at ease and seeing my daughter this happy hits home. This indeed impacts the lives of our kids — they came here sick, now they leave and play joyously,” said Tabule

The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital is South Africa’s only dedicated child health institution that offers a comprehensive range of specialist paediatric services.

On Christmas Day the event will take place at Sea Point Promenade, at the Civic Centre Youth Programme. DM